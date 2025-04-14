Ryan Grubb all but confirms who Alabama's starting QB will be for Week 1

We are still more than four months away from Alabama football opening its season against Florida State, but we all learned quite a bit about this team during spring ball. At quarterback, it has become clear who the leader is to win the race.

That'd be Ty Simpson. The signal-caller looked sharp from start to finish during the spring sessions, separating himself over Austin Mack and 5-star true freshman Keelon Russell. While Kalen DeBoer has yet to announce his official starter, Simpson sure has put himself in a strong position to win the job. On Monday, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb didn't hold back in saying that if the team had a game tomorrow, Simpson would no question lead the offense out onto the field:

Alabama OC Ryan Grubb: "At the end of the day, if we're playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start. He earned that" — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) April 14, 2025

Ty Simpson has become the clear favorite to be Alabama's starter Week 1

Mack transferred from Washington to Alabama in hopes of winning the starting job, but right now, Simpson clearly has the upper hand. There was hope that perhaps Russell would play beyond his years and win the QB1 job, as he arrived in Tuscaloosa as a 5-star signee who enrolled early.

However, it's going to take some time for him to develop and he's not going to turn into an SEC superstar overnight. Simpson knows the system and he's been waiting for his opportunity to be the guy for the Tide. Last season, the 6-2, 215-pounder saw limited action, throwing for 167 yards behind Jalen Milroe.

He arrived on campus in 2022 as the nation's No. 3 QB for his class. Simpson has been paying his dues, waiting patiently for the keys to the offense to be given to him. We could see things change once fall camp gets here, but for now, it looks like the wait is going to end up being worth it for Simpson.