Sacramento State Denied Bid to Join FBS as Independent

As Conference realignment continues to shape the world of College athletics, several programs are still jockeying for position in this new landscape. The Sacramento State Hornets have been loud in their push to make the jump to FBS from the FCS. The Hornets have brought in Mike Bibby as their Basketball Head Coach, Shaquille O'Neal as their GM, and hired rising star Brennan Marion to lead their football program.

In a bold declaration of ambition, Sacramento State President Luke Wood reaffirmed the university’s commitment to elevating its football program to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) after the NCAA Division I Council declined its waiver request on June 26, 2025.

What Happened?

Sac State recently announced it will depart the Big Sky Conference, affiliating with the Big West for all sports except football beginning in the 2026–27 academic year. Without a football home, the university sought a waiver from the NCAA to begin competing at the FBS level as an independent in 2026, citing Liberty's successful independent transition in 2017.

However, the NCAA adhered to its existing requirement of a “bona fide” invitation from an FBS conference. In rejecting the waiver, the NCAA highlighted its updated policy aiming to preserve conference-driven realignment rather than promoting more teams in the independent category. The NCAA is still trying hard to push Notre Dame into deciding on a conference to join and this has kind of formulated into the new CFP playoff model in the past and going forward.

An example of this is how last year, only the top 4 seeds were designated to highest-seeded conference winners, which prevented any independent teams from receiving a bye. Even with future proposals of a 16-team model, there is some auto-bids by conferences discussion which would hurt the independent schools, limiting how many spots they could even get, being an “at-large” bid.

“Full Steam Ahead” Despite Denial

Following the decision, Sacramento State President Luke Wood took to Twitter/X where he said the following.

"Sacramento State has met every meaningful benchmark for FBS membership, we’re full steam ahead, and we still plan to be playing FBS football in 2026." Luke Wood

Echoing Wood’s resolve, first-year head coach Brennan Marion told CBS Sports that the program remains “fully confident” and that “things are in the works,” though specifics remain under wraps. They seem to be determined in joining the FBS sooner rather than later and this shows in their efforts in the recruiting world along with their football program renovations.

What’s at Stake?

Moving from FCS to FBS would mark a massive shift, both logistically and financially. Sacramento State is making infrastructure investments, including:

A proposed 25,000-seat stadium to replace the existing Hornet Stadium.

Excitement from local stakeholders: boosters, politicians, and businesses have rallied under the “Sac12” coalition, reportedly accumulating more than $35 million in NIL-related pledges.

On-field credentials are mixed: after a strong 2023 (8–5 season, FCS playoff win), Sac State fell to a 3–9 record in 2024, but the efforts don’t seem to be lacking. These improvements are huge news for a team looking to grow publicly and in a fast way. They’ve been very active in acquiring more talent through the transfer portal and actively recruiting. This was shown this past offseason, bringing in a lot of former Division 1 talent, including Jaden Rashada, who was a former 5-star QB originally recruited by Georgia. They also hosted a visit for the 2026 5-Star QB this past year in Ryder Lyons.

The best way they could’ve (or still could) joined the FBS is probably by receiving an invite from the new PAC-12 conference. They're asking for permission to join the FBS was a big leap forward to begin with, but to ask to come in as an independent is a completely different aspect. This is due to the other sports not knowing what conference they might have to switch to along with the financial component that comes with being independent.

The Verdict: Risky But Resilient

Sacramento State is wagering heavily on its own growth and potential market value. As a top‑20 U.S. media market, Sacramento offers appeal, but without an official invite, the NCAA's rules block the team from simply jumping divisions.

Sac State faces a pivotal crossroads: fight a legal battle, hope for a conference bid, or settle for continued FCS independence. Regardless, the message is clear: the university is committed to FBS by 2026.

