SEC football: Top 10 returning players in the conference

The SEC is one of the best conferences in College Football and like most years they bring back a talented group of players. The SEC quarterbacks in particular look deep with Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers, Arch Manning and DJ Lagway all returning. Below are the top 10 offensive players returning to the SEC.

1) Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier is a good quarterback who had an outstanding season last year for LSU. He passed for over 4,000 yards last year but threw 12 interceptions. If he can cut back the interceptions and continue to play at a high level, LSU should improve and be one of the best teams in the SEC.

2) Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Ryan Williams jumped onto the scene last year as a true freshman, and he tore it up. He had 48 catches and 8 touchdowns. He also averaged 18 yards per catch, as he was the big-play machine for Alabama. If Alabama can get better quarterback play, Williams could increase his output this season.

3) LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers exploded on the scene last year and had a great season. He helped lead South Carolina to 9 wins and had multiple spectacular moments to help them win games. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,534 yards and rushed for another 674. Sellers should improve next season, and I expect another step forward for him.

4) Arch Manning, QB, Texas

He has not been a full-time starter yet, but the buzz surrounding him is high as most expect him to be a good quarterback this year. After sitting for 2 years Manning looks like he will be jumping into a great situation with a talented group of players surrounding him.

5) Quintrevion Wisner, RB, Texas

Quintrevion Wisner is another player who had a breakout season for Texas last year. What makes Wisner such an interesting player is that he is not just a good runner, but catches the ball well out of the backfield as well. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and caught 44 passes. He should be a trusted weapon for Arch Manning in year 1 as a starter.

6) Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia helped transform Vanderbilt when they won 6 games and beat Alabama. Transferring in from New Mexico State he had a monster season for Vanderbilt. He threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for 800 yards. Pavia has another year to lead Vanderbilt and build off that success.

7) John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

John Mateer is the stud quarterback that nobody has heard of. He played last year at Washington State, where he was a one-man wrecking crew. He threw for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 800 yards. He has since transferred to Oklahoma and is looking to build on that success.

8) Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

Le'Veon Moss is a beast of a running back who is difficult to tackle. He rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He should be in line for more carries this year and have an even better season for Texas A&M.

9) Eric Singleton, WR, Auburn

Auburn needed to add some good offensive players to help a sputtering offense, so they picked up Eric Singleton from Georgia Tech. Singelton had 56 catches for Georgia Tech last year and he is hoping to build on it this year.

10) DJ Lagway, QB, Florida

DJ Lagway is a talented quarterback for Florida, who played as a true freshman for Florida. His stats might not be impressive, but the flashes he showed were outstanding. This is also more of a projection, but I expect a big step for him this season.