SEC Insider names coaches on the hottest seat heading into 2025

Paul Finebaum has once again stirred the pot in the world of college football by putting four SEC coaches on notice heading into the 2025 season.

While it's no surprise that Oklahoma’s Brent Venables is feeling the heat after back-to-back underwhelming seasons, Finebaum suggests he’s not the only one with something to prove.

During a recent segment on The Paul Finebaum Show, the longtime SEC analyst playfully dodged directly calling out coaches but still made it clear that Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, and LSU’s Brian Kelly need to deliver results this year. In typical Finebaum fashion, he joked that he wouldn’t dare say these coaches “better win next year,” but the message was loud and clear.

""You know I'm not going to sit here and impune the good name of an SEC coach who might be in trouble," Finebaum said. "I am not going to tell you that Hugh Freeze better win next year. I'm not going to tell you that Mark Stoops better win next year, Brent Venables or Brian Kelly."

Of the four, Venables seems to be facing the most pressure. After compiling a 22-17 overall record in his three seasons at Oklahoma, including a 12-14 mark in conference play and a winless record in bowl games, patience is wearing thin.

The Sooners faithful aren’t just hoping for improvement—they’re demanding it. Even with a reported $35 million buyout looming at the end of the season, Venables’ future in Norman could be in serious jeopardy if things don’t turn around fast.

Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze at Auburn has yet to deliver the kind of success fans were hoping for when he took over, and questions about whether he can elevate the program remain. Mark Stoops, despite his long tenure at Kentucky, finds himself needing to prove he can keep the Wildcats competitive in an increasingly tough SEC landscape. And then there’s Brian Kelly, who arrived at LSU with big expectations but now needs to demonstrate that he can maintain the program's elite status.

For the next seven months, these four coaches will have to hear about the "hot seat," and the pressure is only going to grow.

