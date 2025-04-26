Shedeur Sanders had quick 3-word message after his NFL Draft nightmare ended

He's officially off the board! It took a while and Mel Kiper Jr. is probably going to have nightmares over this for the rest of the year, but Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was finally taken in the fifth round at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns.

At one point, a lot of us thought that Sanders would be taken with a Top 5 pick, but the fact that he fell to the fifth round is something we're going to have to learn about on Netflix one day. It truly was a stunner and a lot of people remain in shock.

While Sanders no question has to be disappointed with how things turned out for him, that doesn't mean that he's not thankful for Cleveland giving him a shot and ending this draft headache. As soon as the pick was sent in, Sanders wasted no time letting everyone know what was on his mind on social media:

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 26, 2025

Shedeur Sanders was officially taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns

The Browns have been linked with Sanders for quite some time. Originally, there was some speculation that maybe they'd even consider taking him at No. 2. That didn't happen. While Ian Rapoport said he was still in play for the Giants at No. 3, that turned out to be way off.

Cleveland even had the chance to draft him in the third round, but the front office decided to go with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel instead, which was a bit of a head-scratcher. On Saturday, the Browns decided enough was enough and it was time to go after Shedeur.

Kiper wasted no time in saying that he still believes Sanders should have been a high first-round pick and that the Browns landed the steal of the draft. A lot of people share that same sentiment. Moving forward, the star QB needs to use this head-turning fall in the draft as motivation to prove his haters wrong. Again, he's thankful that he was drafted, but a lot of hard work is on the way for him.