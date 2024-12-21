SMU fans call for backup QB as Kevin Jennings' mistakes doom SMU early

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings and the Mustangs have had their fair share of chances, but his mistakes have been their undoing.

,As SMU entered Happy Valley for a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Mustangs were considered heavy underdogs and it's easy to see why. However, what may surprise fans is the fact that SMU as a team has competed with Penn State throughout the first half.

The scoreboard, at least at this time, doesn't showcase that though. And why? SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Jennings looked shell-shocked to begin the ACC Championship game against Clemson and though he led the Mustangs on a major comeback, they ultimately fell short after walk-off field goal from the Tigers gave them the conference title and a 34-31 win over SMU.

Now, Penn State has taken a page out of Clemson's book.

Though SMU drove the ball down the field on its opening drive, Jennings whiffed on a huge 4th-and-1 that allowed Penn State to take over on downs. Jennings rolled outside and had the first down. Instead of running it, he elected to throw it. Had he thrown a crisp pass, it would've been a touchdown. Instead, he was off and that allowed a Penn State defender to knock the ball loose and force the turnover on downs.

Since that point, Jennings has been a turnover machine.

He has thrown two pick-sixes and then threw his third interception of the game that set up a Penn State 75-yard drive to give the Nittany Lions a 21-0 lead.

As a result, he's getting blasted online with some even wishing that Rhett Lashlee would turn to Preston Stone, who is reportedly still suited up with the team today despite announcing that he will enter the Transfer Portal.

It will be interesting to see what Rhett Lashlee elects to do. It's clear his quarterback is shaken, and the Mustangs can't afford to wait for the game to get any more lopsided.

