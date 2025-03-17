Spotlight: 2 under-the-radar linebackers with NFL potential

The NFL Draft is next month and teams are working their scouting reports and preparing their draft boards to select the newest members who will take the franchise to the next level.

While the Power 4 players get the most recognition, there are plenty of talented football players on Group of Five teams from coast to coast. The lack of coverage and recognition for the Group of Five players is palpable.

Here are two highly productive linebackers that are under the radar but have NFL potential, whether they hear their name called in the seven rounds of the draft or they are signed as an Undrafted Free Agents (UFAs).

LB Shaun Dolac

Buffalo Bulls

6-foot-1, 225 pounds

A highly-productive linebacker with no invite to the Senior Bowl or the NFL Combine, Shaun Dolac racked up 168 tackles last season for the Bulls (and led the FBS). In addition, Dolac made 18.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five INTs and five pass breakups. In 11 games last season, Dolac posted double-digit tackles, including 10 straight.

For his efforts, Dolac was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Defensive Player of the Year and first-team Associated Press (AP) All-American. In addition, Dolac was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker.

LB Matt Salopek

Miami (OH) RedHawks

6-foot-1, 214 pounds

The school-record holder in games played at 59, Matt Salopek is a four-time All-MAC performer who posted four consecutive seasons of 100+ tackles, including 122 stops last season. In his career, Salopek has 514 tackles to his credit, good enough for fourth all-time in the FBS. In addition, Salopek made 33.5 career tackles for loss.

Congratulations to our G5 All Americans 😤 #RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/0o4zTrZQLv — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 12, 2024

However, Salopek did not participate in Miami’s Pro Day earlier this month, a missed opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts. As a result, Salopek could fall to UFA status, but his production numbers speak for themselves.