Steve Angeli: His time is now at Notre Dame

With the CFP National Championship Game and National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, it’s now time to look ahead toward spring-ball. For the Irish, Spring Practice will begin in March and culminate with the 94th Blue-Gold Game presented by Meijer on Saturday, April 12th.

Like every year, there will be several position battles that’ll take shape throughout the course of camp. With that said, there’ll be no battle bigger than the one under center for the Irish this spring.

Many fans and pundits across the country believe that the CJ Carr show is set to get underway in South Bend, but I believe that it’s Steve Angeli’s time to shine. Here are three reasons why Angeli will surprise in South Bend this season.