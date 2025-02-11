Steve Angeli: His time is now at Notre Dame

Louisville v Notre Dame | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Steve Angeli was a big time recruit too

Everyone, including myself, is extremely excited to see CJ Carr at the helm for Notre Dame. After all, the Michigan native was a four-star recruit and top-100 prospect, according to 247Sports Composite. However, lest not forget that Steve Angeli was highly recruited coming out of high school as well.

According to 247Sports Composite, the New Jersey native was a four-star recruit himself back in 2022. Before signing with the Irish, Angeli fielded 23 scholarship offers from programs across the country, including several offers from perennial powerhouses — Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, LSU, Miami (FL), etc.

Hence, Angeli isn’t just another QB to fill out the Irish depth chart or to simply be called upon in an emergency role. Rather, Steve has the potential to succeed as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback — which, in fact, was the expectation when the Irish staff signed him four years ago.