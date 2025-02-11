Steve Angeli: His time is now at Notre Dame

Notre Dame v Stanford | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Veteran presence / program experience

As aforementioned, Angeli was a part of Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class. Thus, the former Bergen Catholic signal-caller will be entering his fourth season in South Bend. As such, Angeli will be the unquestioned leader of the quarterback room, and I believe that he will likely be a team captain when the season kicks off from South Beach.

Unlike many student athletes these days, quarterbacks especially, Ageli is a one program man. He could have entered the transfer portal on multiple occasions in search of a quicker route to being a starting college quarterback. However, Angeli stayed in South Bend. He paid his dues, gaining experience the old-fashioned way — from the sidelines, on the practice field, in the classroom, etc.

The added asset of experience that Angeli possesses will be particularly crucial for the Irish this upcoming term as Notre Dame’s schedule is front loaded — the Irish face Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Arkansas, Boise State, and USC within the first seven games of the season.

So, all told, this Golden Domer not only has the physical tools, but also possesses the character to succeed as the starter in South Bend. I foresee Angeli leading the Notre Dame passing attack to heights that haven’t been reached since the days of when Brady Quinn was slinging the rock around to the likes of Jeff Samardzija, Maurice Stovall, and Rhema McKinght. The future for the Fighting Irish is bright with Carr, but the dawn of a new-aged passing attack is now under Angeli.