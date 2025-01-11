Surprising team leads Way-Too-Early odds for 2026 college football national title

We haven't even played this year's college football national championship game yet, and we've already got early odds on next season.

As we prepare for Ohio State to take on Notre Dame in the 2025 national championship game in Atlanta, most fan bases have already turned their attention to the 2025 season. We're still a little more than seven months away from the day when college football will return for everyone and, of course, diehard fans are already counting down the days.

If you're part of that group already looking forward to August, you're not alone. Vegas already has odds out on the favorites to compete for the national title next season.

Here's a look at the way-too-early odds, which favor the Ohio State Buckeyes.

2026 National Champion odds



Ohio State +470

Texas +600

Oregon +600

Georgia +650

Penn State +900

Alabama +1400

Notre Dame +1400

Tennessee +1600

Ole Miss +2000

Clemson +2200

LSU +2400

Texas A&M +3300

Miami Fl +3500

South Carolina +4000

Michigan +5000

Florida & Auburn +5500 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 10, 2025

It's not surprising that Ohio State would be one of the favorites to win the national title next season; The Buckeyes have become one of the premiere programs in the country. However, for them to be considered the lone favorites is a little surprising.

Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, and a whole host of offensive linemen will be gone after this season. The defense will also lose a ton of production outside of Caleb Downs and a handful of others.

With questions about quarterback and having to replace so much on defense, there are certainly questions to be had about the Buckeyes heading into the 2025 season, but for now, Ohio State has all eyes set on a national championship this year.

Looking ahead, we're also a little surprised to see Alabama's odds so high. The Crimson Tide are losing Jalen Milroe and they have no experienced options behind him. Alabama is coming off a four-loss season, so to see them sixth on this list absolutely is an overvalue.

