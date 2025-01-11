Surprising team leads Way-Too-Early odds for 2026 college football national title

We haven't even played this year's college football national championship game yet, and we've already got early odds on next season.
As we prepare for Ohio State to take on Notre Dame in the 2025 national championship game in Atlanta, most fan bases have already turned their attention to the 2025 season. We're still a little more than seven months away from the day when college football will return for everyone and, of course, diehard fans are already counting down the days.
If you're part of that group already looking forward to August, you're not alone. Vegas already has odds out on the favorites to compete for the national title next season.
Here's a look at the way-too-early odds, which favor the Ohio State Buckeyes.
It's not surprising that Ohio State would be one of the favorites to win the national title next season; The Buckeyes have become one of the premiere programs in the country. However, for them to be considered the lone favorites is a little surprising.
Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, and a whole host of offensive linemen will be gone after this season. The defense will also lose a ton of production outside of Caleb Downs and a handful of others.
With questions about quarterback and having to replace so much on defense, there are certainly questions to be had about the Buckeyes heading into the 2025 season, but for now, Ohio State has all eyes set on a national championship this year.
Looking ahead, we're also a little surprised to see Alabama's odds so high. The Crimson Tide are losing Jalen Milroe and they have no experienced options behind him. Alabama is coming off a four-loss season, so to see them sixth on this list absolutely is an overvalue.