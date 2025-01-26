Syracuse's Kyle McCord projected to surge in 2025 NFL Draft rankings

According to reports from Sporting News, Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is expected to vault up draft boards ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After an impressive 2024 season where he led the nation with 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, McCord is turning heads with his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.

McCord, who originally played for Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse, made the most of his opportunity with the Orange. Under first-year head coach Fran Brown, he led the team to a 10-win season and a spot in the final AP Top 25 rankings. His strong arm and ability to read defenses have drawn the attention of NFL scouts, and his recent showcase at the Shrine Bowl practices has only increased his stock.

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord was reportedly one of the more impressive QBs at the Shrine Bowl today. No surprise. McCord won't be outside my top-3 QBs. His anticipation is outstanding..

pic.twitter.com/hE04QBs55r — Adam Carter (@SmartfootbalI) January 25, 2025

While top prospects like Cam Ward from Miami and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado have dominated early mock drafts, McCord is making a case to be in the conversation. With several teams in desperate need of a quarterback and free agency options looking slim, McCord's draft outlook is on the rise. NFL teams are reportedly intrigued by his accuracy, poise under pressure, and ability to lead an offense effectively, all of which he showed at Syracuse.

McCord's next big opportunity to impress scouts will come during the Shrine Bowl game itself, scheduled for January 30. A solid performance could further solidify his status as a potential early-round selection.

If he continues to shine in upcoming pre-draft events, McCord will easily become the first Syracuse quarterback drafted into the NFL since 2013 and possibly even a first-round pick—something the program hasn't seen in over a decade.

McCord deserves all the hype that he's starting to get. He outdueled Cam Ward back in November with less weapons when Syracuse beat Miami, and he was a big reason why the Orange were able to win 10 games in 2024.

Read More