Tennessee might have found its replacement for Nico Iamaleava at QB

The split between Tennessee and Nico Iamaleava has been ugly, and it's a saga that we'll remember for a long time.

From NIL demands to missed practices, it became clear the relationship had run its course. Now that Iamaleava is expected to commit to UCLA, the Volunteers are officially moving in a different direction—and they may have stumbled into a better fit at quarterback.

Joey Aguilar, who transferred to UCLA from Appalachian State this offseason, is suddenly exploring his options. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Aguilar’s representatives are reaching out to other programs after news broke that UCLA is closing in on Iamaleava. It’s hard to blame him. Iamaleava’s arrival would push Aguilar out of the starting picture, despite the strong résumé he brings to the table.

And Tennessee, which just cleared the deck at quarterback, could be a perfect landing spot.

Why Tennessee fans should have Joey Aguilar on their radar

Aguilar was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country over the past two seasons. In 2023, he threw for 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns, breaking single-season records at Appalachian State. He followed that up with another strong season and now ranks fifth all-time in program history in both passing yards and touchdowns—after just two years.

His experience and leadership stand out. Aguilar isn’t coming with a media circus or massive NIL baggage. He’s proven, consistent, and efficient, and he still has two years of eligibility left thanks to his time at Diablo Valley Community College.

For Tennessee, that stability could go a long way. The end of the Iamaleava era wasn’t about stats—it was about leadership and trust. Joey Aguilar brings those to the table, and he’s a guy who’s been through the grind, who’s led locker rooms, and who doesn’t need to be the face of a program—he just wants to play.

Aguilar may not be a "flashy" name, but he's certainly one who could come in, manage the offense, and make some plays. Isn't that really what Tennessee needs?

Read More