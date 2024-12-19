Tennessee Vols savagely troll Ohio State after "rabid fans" comment

Ohio State fans woke up to quite the surprise this week when their beloved Ohio Stadium briefly had been transformed.

Earlier this week, some savvy fans found a way to rename Ohio Stadium "Neyland North" on Apple Maps. The renaming, attributed to Tennessee Volunteers fans, came just days before the two teams are set to clash in the College Football Playoff first round. While the prank was quickly corrected, it didn’t take long for fans on both sides to notice—and react.

Which one of y’all changed Ohio Stadium to Neyland North on Apple Maps 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8A2swge5Yx — Alan (@smokiesvol) December 18, 2024

The name "Neyland North" is, of course, a nod to Tennessee’s iconic Neyland Stadium, named after legendary coach Robert Neyland. For Vols fans, the prank seems to have been part of a broader effort to make their presence felt in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the game.

Reports from ticket platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek indicate Tennessee fans are buying up tickets at a higher rate than their Buckeye counterparts, sparking talk of an “Orange Invasion” at Ohio Stadium.

Earlier this week, Ohio State Athletic Director Ross Bjork warned Buckeye fans not to sell their tickets to "rabid" Tennessee fans. Though the Volunteers were only alotted 3,500 tickets for the game, Tennessee fans are reportedly heading up to Columbus in droves for what will be the program's first-ever College Football Playoff game.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel didn’t seem too surprised by the overwhelming fan support. “It’s a nice short drive up there,” he said. For many fans, making the trip to Columbus has been described as the perfect early Christmas present.

Ohio State and Tennessee will clash at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game, which will be televised on ABC, will also be featured on ESPN College GameDay. For those who will not be in Ohio Stadium for the matchup, the broadcast team will feature Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), and Holly Rowe (sideline).

