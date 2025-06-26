Texas appears poised to beat South Carolina for elite defensive back

The reigning No. 1 recruiting class in the nation looks in line to bring in another big-name recruit for its 2026 class. The Texas Longhorns have gained momentum in the recruitment of four-star cornerback Samari Matthews, and are now projected to land the Cornelius, NC native.

On3’s @SWiltfong_ and @ChadSimmons_ have logged expert predictions for Texas to land 4-star CB Samari Matthews🤘



Matthews will announce his commitment on July 11.



Intel: https://t.co/AeSDVIFW4E pic.twitter.com/vxe6IfZnvI — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 23, 2025

With the decision coming on July 11, Texas is hoping to beat out the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes. Matthews' most recent visit was to South Carolina on June 20, as he continues to narrow down his ideal landing spots. The Gamecocks earned a commitment from fellow 2026 four-star cornerback J'Zavien Currence back in October, hoping to pair the two lengthy defensive backs together.

The Longhorns seem to be the front runner though, hoping to add a second corner to their 2026 recruiting class, alongside Hayward Howard Jr., a three-star out of New Orleans, LA. Steve Sarkisian currently holds the 10th-ranked class in the nation, hoping to continue to build up higher into the top 10 with the potential addition of Matthews.

Matthews finished up his junior season at William Amos Hough High School in 2024, totaling 19 tackles and two interceptions. Those numbers added to his 58 tackles and two interceptions across both seasons' prior. The multi-sport athlete also posted a 22.95 in the 200-meter dash as a sophomore.

As the 12th-ranked cornerback in the nation and 119th overall recruit, Matthews projects to be a big-time addition to whatever program he decides to suit up for. After a trip to the College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2024, Texas is looking to replenish its talent pool and continue to stay competitive.

The Longhorns have shown they can send cornerbacks to the next level as well, most recently with 2024 standout Jahdae Baron being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. As a former four-star recruit who ended up committing to Texas, Barron could be the inspiration that Matthews needs to enter the program.

