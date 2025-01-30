Texas secures a big win over Ohio State as "revenge" offseason begins

The Texas Longhorns aren’t waiting for August to try to exact their revenge on Ohio State.

After being knocked out of the College Football Playoff semifinals by the Buckeyes in a 28-14 loss, Texas just scored a major offseason victory by landing former Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu from the transfer portal.

This isn’t just any transfer pickup—this is a move that strengthens Texas where it matters most. Kanu, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman, gives the Longhorns added depth and size along the defensive front, an area that will be crucial when they travel to Columbus next year to face Ohio State in the season opener.

The former Buckeye played in 15 games last season, including that playoff showdown against Texas, and now he’ll be suiting up in burnt orange, ready to help his new team take that next step.

Kanu had several options after entering the portal, including Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M, but ultimately, Steve Sarkisian and his staff made the strongest impression. His decision to commit to Texas reinforces the program’s momentum heading into its second full offseason as an SEC team.

The Longhorns have already been aggressive in the transfer market, and adding a player from Ohio State only fuels the narrative that Texas isn’t just looking to compete—it’s looking to get back to the postseason and finish the job this time around.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Kanu has the potential to be a game-changer in the trenches. He brings the physicality to handle double teams and the skill set to develop into an elite pass rusher. Texas’ defensive line needed reinforcements, and they got a massive one straight from the program that ended their title hopes just a few weeks ago.

Now, we'll just have to wait until August to see what Kanu looks like when he forces his former team in Week 1 of the season.

