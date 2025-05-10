The 10 best entrances in all of college football

There is truly nothing like college football. From the pregame festivities, big game atmospheres, play on the field, and much more; the sport is one of a kind. One aspect that you certainly do not see in every sport, and one my personal favorites, is the pregame entrances. Several programs have created their own rituals and traditions with their entrance that in themselves have become a full show. Here are my top 10 best stadium entrances in college football.

10. Michigan - Touch the Banner

Taking the field and touching the banner at Michigan is one of the oldest traditions in college football dating back to 1962. Running out to the largest capacity stadium in the United States adds to its lure and the walk down the iconic singular tunnel that both teams have to utilize is a nice touch.

9. Oklahoma - Sooner Schooner

Any entrance with live animals is good in my book and that is what Oklahoma has with the Conestoga wagon pulled by ponies named “Boomer” and “Sooner” that lead the team onto the field. Sadly, this one is most notably known for 2019 when the wagon took too sharp of a turn and fell over.

8. Penn State - "We Are Penn State"

Penn State’s entrance is quite simple yet perfect. The Nittany Lions walk towards the field as “In the Air Tonight” plays before over 100,000 fans scream the iconic “We are Penn State” chant. I imagine there's not much more intimidating than being the opposing team watching Penn State take the field in a white out. I am also a fan of the large gates that open up as James Franklin and his team approach the field.

7. Florida State - Osceola and Renegade

Prior to games at Doak Campbell Stadium, Chief Osceola rides out on the horse Renegade and plants a flaming spear in a tradition unlike any other. The crowd adds to the moment with the War Chant which is near the top of my bucket list of college football traditions I would like to experience in person.

Where does the Florida State environment rank in college football?



When FSU is good not much can top it 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P2Ae8M7D8I — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) October 2, 2023

6. Tennessee - Running Through the T

This one is pretty simple but is incredible every time. It’s another long standing tradition that has taken place since 1965. Tennessee takes the field running through the T formed by the performing marching band that often cannot even be heard with the 100,000 screaming Vols fans. When this is done in a “Checker” game at Neyland Stadium, it is one of the most satisfying sights in sport.

5. Nebraska - Tunnel Walk

The Cornhuskers took a page out of the 90’s Bulls book with the use of the song “Sirius” as the team makes the long tunnel walk. You cannot blame them for taking the idea though as the song is the perfect fit for a pregame setting. This might be the most build up or hype in terms of entrances, which is fitting for a Nebraska program that has become known for preseason hype and on the field disappointment in recent years.

4. Oregon - Motorcycle

I just love the visual of a human sized duck riding on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The tradition began in 1997 and the idea came from the Minnesota Vikings. There have been four drivers of the motorcycle including Doug Koke who recently retired after 23 years of leading the Ducks onto the field.

3. Clemson - Running Down the Hill & Howard's Rock

The run down the hill and Howard’s Rock make Clemson’s entrance extremely unique, but are not even my favorite aspects. There is something about buses loaded with fully padded football players riding around the stadium that is not just funny, but also seems to signify getting ready to go into battle. My favorite part though is the character that is Dabo Swinney. There is no one who enjoys this entrance more than Dabo as he hypes his team up before getting shot out of a cannon and full on sprinting into Death Valley.

The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football



…following Coach Swinney pic.twitter.com/roQB6Fh2c2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2021

2. Virginia Tech - "Enter Sandman"

Arguably the greatest song for a team to take the field to in “Enter Sandman” makes this an iconic entrance in college football. With Virginia Tech’s lack of success in recent history, this entrance was likely often the most exciting part of many games. I will always remember in 2021, the season after the pandemic, when the Hokies played their opening game in primetime and this entrance with a packed Lane Stadium signified that college football was officially back in all of its glory.

1. Texas A&M - "Power"

Honestly I did not know about Texas A&M’s entrance before last season, but after what I saw in their primetime games against Notre Dame, LSU, and Texas it is my favorite. The drums, the siren, the song, the smoke, the cheering fans, it is just perfect. “Power” was first used as the entrance song in 2012, but was discontinued in 2022 before returning last season. Hopefully it can stay to help create more electric scenes at Kyle Field as Mike Elko tries to get the Aggies to where they should be in college football.