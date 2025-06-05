As college football continues to undergo numerous changes, with realignment, expanded playoffs, and conference power struggles, a new structural concept is gaining traction which is the 5+11 model. This is a new potential proposal for how to determine College Football Playoff access and it could reshape how teams qualify for a shot at the national title.

The 5+11 Model: A New Blueprint for the Future of College Football

What Is the 5+11 Model?

The 5+11 model refers to a proposed playoff structure where:

5 spots are reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of conference affiliation.

11 spots are at-large bids, which in simpler terms is just the next 11 highest ranked teams awarded access into the College Football Playoff.

This 16-team playoff format is one of several ideas being floated as the sport prepares for inevitable changes beyond the current 12-team model. This has been something the entire NCAA has wanted because it would just add even more exposure to the sport. This would add more meaningful football with extra games to be played and extra excitement from the fanbase hoping their teams get in. The CFP made the change for the top 4 seeds getting byes this past offseason, which is now the top 4 ranked teams as opposed to conference champions, now they must decide the fate for the playoff for 2026 and beyond.

Why Does It Matter?

The current 12-team model follows a 5+7 format—five automatic bids (for the highest-ranked conference champs) and seven at-large spots. But without the Pac-12 ongoing conference realignment, there have been questions emerging about whether five automatic qualifiers still make sense since there’s no such thing as the Power 5 anymore.

The 5+11 model would allow more flexibility. For instance, if a conference champion finishes outside the Top 25, they wouldn’t automatically bump a higher-ranked team down in the seeding. At the same time, it preserves meaningful access for strong Group of Five champs like those from the AAC or Sun Belt. This still gives the lower level conferences an opportunity and hope of making the playoffs if their team wins the conference and is seen as a competitive force against the other top schools in the rankings.

Key Implications

More At-Large Drama: With 11 at-large spots, powerhouse programs that didn’t win their conference like Georgia, Ohio State, or Alabama are more likely to get in. This could add animosity towards the SEC and BIG10 bias taking up the majority of the at-large spots.

Less "Auto Bid" Controversy: This could prevent low-ranked conference champs from getting in over better teams simply because they won a weak league. Which at the end of the day we want the most deserving teams apart of the playoff to get competitive games.

Group of Five Still Has a Path: A dominant Group of Five champion (e.g., an undefeated UNLV or Boise St) would still likely be among the top five ranked conference champions. This keeps the group of 5 involved because they do have very good teams but not the same depth throughout like other powerhouse conferences.

The Road Ahead

The 5+11 model isn’t official yet, but it’s gaining support among administrators and media members looking for a long-term solution to college football’s growing parity and chaos. It could strike the right balance between rewarding champions and ensuring the best teams make the field. It could also stir the pot more about who deserves more than others and what’s right or wrong for the sport. Taking the guessing game out of determining which teams make it or not should be priority one.

The sport should have the teams do the talking with their play as opposed to a full committee ranking teams off on what they think. That’s the case for the 4-4-2-2-1-3 debate. This requires teams to autobid and play a tournament style bracket to work their way into the playoff. This could also be a fun option to think about, giving teams more incentive and meaningful football all the way through the end of the season.

As with everything in college football, expect debate. But if the 5+11 format does become reality, it might be the fairest or most unfair playoff system we have to date. Expect a lot more talk about this in the next couple of months into the season. Varying opinions will come from all different sources so buckle up and get the popcorn ready.

