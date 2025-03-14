The 5 easiest schedules in the Big Ten for the 2025 season

The Big Ten is one of the biggest conferences in the Power-4, and as a result, the conference had no choice but to move to a 9-game system.

That being said, some teams have an easier road than others in 2025. Avoiding powerhouse programs like Penn State and Ohio STate, getting key home games, and facing weaker conference foes make all the difference.

These five teams have the softest schedules and the best chance to rack up wins next season.

1. Nebraska Cornhuskers

After getting another look at Nebraska's schedule, we might have a change of heart on their path to rebuilding. Nebraska gets a massive break by avoiding both Ohio State and Oregon and playing USC at home. Their road schedule is relatively manageable (Minnesota, UCLA, and Maryland), and their non-conference slate is a breeze (Cincinnati, Akron, and Houston Christian). The toughest game doesn't come until November, when they travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State on November 22.

With Matt Rhule’s rebuild in full swing, this schedule sets up the Huskers for their best season in years.

2. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s schedule is shockingly light—they don’t play Penn State, Oregon, Illinois, or Indiana, and they get Ohio State at home. USC is a road game, but it’s in early October when weather won’t be a factor, and they host Washington and Wisconsin, both teams with question marks. With an easy non-conference slate — outside of a trip to Oklahoma, which they'll still likely be favored in — and favorable bye weeks, the Wolverines actually have a path to be unbeaten heading into their season finale.

3. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois avoids Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon, only playing Ohio State—and even that game is at home. Their Big Ten schedule includes bottom-half teams like Purdue, and Northwestern, and they have an extremely soft non-conference slate (Western Illinois, Duke, and Western Michigan). If the Illini take care of business, they could be a sneaky dark horse in the conference.

4. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana catches a massive break by skipping both Ohio State and Michigan, something that rarely happens. But, they still have a couple of tough road games at Penn State and Oregon, and they have Indiana at home. So, this isn't a schedule that we would tab "easy," but considering what they have and their run from last season, it should still be manageable for an 8-4 or 9-3 type of season.

Most of their winnable games (UCLA, Michigan State, Wisconsin) are at home. With an incredibly easy non-conference slate (Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State), the Hoosiers could start 3-0 and push for bowl eligibility.

5. Oregon Ducks

Despite being one of the Big Ten’s most talented teams, Oregon gets a dream schedule by avoiding both Ohio State and Michigan. Their toughest road game is at Penn State, but they host USC and Wisconsin, and their non-conference schedule (Montana State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State) is very manageable. If they take care of business, the Ducks should be in the playoff conversation again.

