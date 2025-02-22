The 5 most underrated stadiums in College Football

College football is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in the world, from the grandeur of the Rose Bowl to the electric atmosphere of the Big House. But while these famous venues often steal the spotlight, there are many other stadiums that deserve more attention.

In this article, we’ll shine a light on five of the most underrated stadiums in college football—hidden gems that offer incredible fan experiences, rich traditions, and an undeniable game-day atmosphere. These underappreciated arenas may not be as well-known, but they are absolutely worth the trip.

Here's a look at the five most underrated stadiums in all of college football.

5. Jack Trice Stadium - Iowa State Cyclones

David K Purdy/GettyImages

With a capacity of over 60k, Jack Trice is one of the largest stadiums in the new-look BIG12. Combined with a passionate fanbase and years of sustained success under head coach Matt Campbell, this place truly brings it.



Plus, there's something about Iowa State's color combo that makes this place pop. Add in the 'Cyclone Alarm' after each touchdown, and you get a high quality gameday experience.

4. LaVell Edwards Stadium - BYU Cougars

Chris Gardner/GettyImages

The scenic landscape surrounding LaVell Edwards Stadium is why BYU gets the nod at 3rd place on this list. It's simply the most stunning location of any college football venue in the country.

3. Bridgeforth Stadium - James Madison Dukes

Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

Home of JMU, Bridgeforth Stadium is a hidden gem.



The venue has undergone several renovations since 2000, bringing it into the modern world. Combined with sustained success and a very passionate fanbase, a trip to Harrisonburg is absolutely worth your money.

2. Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Reaves/GettyImages

When it comes to the national conversation of best stadiums, Notre Dame often isn't mentioned amongst Death Valley, The Shoe, Neyland Stadium or The Swamp.



I am here to tell you that this is a mistake.



Notre Dame Stadium offers perhaps the most authentic, consistent, elite viewing experience in the sport. A trip to South Bend should be a bucket list item for every college football fan.

1. InfoCision Stadium - Akron Zips

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Akron football is first place on this list? Heck yeah they are.



Built in 2009 with a capacity of ~30k, InfoCision Stadium is far and away the nicest venue in the MAC. A bonus? Ticket prices rarely exceed $100. Grab a blanket, get yourself up to Akron, Ohio on a Wednesday night, and thank me later.