Four-Star safety Jakob Weatherspoon decided to flip his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to North Carolina.

The 6’0 180 S from Avon, OH had been Committed to the Buckeyes since January



Coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels football organization have been busy during the off-season. They're sending a message that they're not playing around, and we're seeing it before our eyes.

Many people would think that Weatherspoon's decision to "flip" is insane because Ohio State just won the national championship. Why would he turn down an elite team to go to Chapel Hill?

The impact of Belichick and his resume could be the reason. Weatherspoon believes he can receive more reps and opportunities with the Tar Heels than with the Buckeyes. There could be many reasons why he chose North Carolina over Ohio State.

He initially committed to the Buckeyes on January 2, but a lot has changed since then. A lot can happen in a year or less. Six months later, he's all in to be a Tar Heel.

Westherspoon is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with incredible athleticism and speed. He's a multi-sport athlete who also competed in track and field in high school at Avon, OH. Weatherspoon is the Tar Heels' second-highest ranked commitment, behind four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman.

Westherspoon might not be a huge safety, but this game is all about heart and dedication. Size doesn't always matter in sports. It's all about relentless hours of studying and practicing, taking care of your body, and being willing to be coachable.

If Westherspoon can bring those tools to this program, then he will prosper. Under Belichick, he must be disciplined and focused because Belichick doesn't have the patience to deal with hotheads and lazy athletes.

The Tar Heels have had success in basketball and baseball, and we can't bet against them in football, as we may be witnessing the beginning of a magical era on the football field at Chapel Hill.

