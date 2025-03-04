The best matchups for the first-ever Big Ten vs. SEC football challenge

Imagine the excitement of seeing top teams from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the Big Ten Conference facing off more regularly.

Recently, there's been buzz about the two conferences — now dubbed the "Power 2" by many — exploring a scheduling partnership to make that happen. The idea is to create annual matchups between SEC and Big Ten teams, offering fans rare matchups and creating more revenue through TV agreements.

.While SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has noted that these discussions are still in the exploratory phase,the possibility of such high-profile games has many fans eagerly anticipating what's to come.​

Here's a look at how we would set the stage for the first-ever SEC vs. Big Ten challenge if the two conferences elected to move forward with the reported idea.

The best matchups for an SEC-Big Ten Challenge in college football

Since the Big Ten has 18 schools compared to the SEC's 16 schools, we've selected that Rutgers and Purdue won't be included.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

We'd start with, arguably, the two biggest brands in each of the two conferences. The two programs have matched up on occasion, with Nick Saban's Alabama team blowing out Ohio State in the 2021 national championship game.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

The last time Georgia and Michigan played was in the Orange Bowl, when the Bulldogs blew out the Wolverines 34-11.

LSU Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Regardless of which team got the home field, the stadium atmosphere for this matchup — whether in Death Valley or Happy Valley — would be electric.

Florida Gators vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Florida and Wisconsin have never matched up on the gridiron, making this a perfect clash of brands.

Texas Longhorns vs. USC Trojans

BCS era fans would love the renewed rivalry between Texas and USC.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sorry, Nebraska. You can't cancel without consequences. In this scenario, the Cornhuskers and Volunteers would match up after all.

Auburn Tigers vs. Washington Huskies

Auburn and Washington scheduled one non-conference game with one another — back in 2018 — and that resulted in a win for the Tigers.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks

Two really strong brands with great atmospheres. This would be a lot of fun to see played out.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Texas A&M and Iowa have not played one another in football since 1931.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. UCLA Bruins

Ole Miss and UCLA have never played one another on the gridiron.

MIssouri Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Missouri and Maryland had a slight rivalry going in the 1950s, when they played one another every year. The Tigers are winless — with an 0-6 record — against the Terps.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Two basketball schools matching up in football. Who says no?

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

This would be perfect to give us that rematch between Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema.

MIssissippi State Bulldogs vs. Michigan State Spartans

This would be the battle of two schools that are often overlooked by their in-state rivals.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota holds a win over Arkansas in the form of the 2002 Music City Bowl. The two teams have never played in the regular season.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Northwestern Wildcats

At the bottom of the selections are two schools who hold up the academic standards of the two conferences, but not much more than that.

Read More