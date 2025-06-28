The best Offensive Line in College Football? ESPN says it’s not close

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the top-ranked offensive line unit in the nation, according to ESPN's Greg McElroy. Fresh off a run to the College Football National Championship in 2024, Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have his most important blockers suiting up to start this year's campaign.

ESPN's Greg McElroy ranked Notre Dame's 2025 offensive line as the best in the country.



And he said the competition isn't even very close.



"Across the board, their starting five, this group has elevated beyond everybody else in college football."https://t.co/d3SU5vcaNC pic.twitter.com/yrHuAHNAuU — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) June 25, 2025

Anthonie Knapp played a huge role in Notre Dame's success up front last year as a freshman, and is in line for improvement with a full year under his belt. The left tackle suffered a high ankle sprain in the Orange Bowl against Penn State, but will have a full offseason of rehab done before kickoff in Week 1. Knapp played in 15 games in 2024, earning himself a spot on the freshman All-American team.

Aamil Wagner returns to the Irish for the upcoming season after starting in all 16 of the team's games in 2024. The junior was a consistent force at right tackle, using his 6-foot-6, 296-pound frame to make plays in both the run game and in pass protection all year long.

Charles Jagusah suffered an injury in the preseason last year that kept him off the field till his season debut against Georgia on Jan. 2. Despite his late start, the sophomore started at right guard in the National Championship game against Ohio State. After a season that was, for the most part, taken away from him, look for Jagusah to come into 2025 ready to take the nation by storm.

Ashton Craig was another player whose season was shortened immensely due to injury, only playing in 2.5 games before missing the rest of the year. The junior started at center for the first three games of 2024, and looks in line to take his spot back in 2025.

Billy Schrauth began 2024 at the starting left guard, also suffering an injury in Notre Dame's third game of the year. He battled back and played in 12 total games, being a solid anchor to the Irish's trench unit.

Notre Dame has an abundance of talent up front, with a unit that had great success in 2024. The Fighting Irish were named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given out to the best offensive line in the country. The team dealt with a slew of injuries to its protectors, but still put together a great year. With a healthy reset coming in 2025, the sky's the limit for what the group can accomplish.