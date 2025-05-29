The Big Ten fires back at the SEC, gives conference an ultimatum

With the College Football Playoff format once again up for debate, the Big Ten is sending a loud and clear message to the SEC: either step up your schedule or forget about getting our support for your playoff plan.

At the center of this latest tension is the proposed 5-plus-11 CFP model—five automatic bids to the highest-ranked conference champions and 11 at-large selections. On paper, it looks like a decent way to expand access and keep things competitive. But here’s the issue at hand: the SEC still only plays eight conference games, while the Big Ten plays nine. And the Big Ten athletic directors aren’t about to let that slide.

One Extra Game, A Whole Lot of Pushback

During a recent call with Commissioner Tony Petitti, Big Ten ADs made it known that they won't support a 5-plus-11 model unless the SEC commits to playing nine conference games as well.

Think about it—if the playoff field expands and every game counts even more toward getting in, why should one power conference get a potential built-in advantage? That eighth game for the SEC often ends up being a non-conference cakewalk, while Big Ten teams are grinding through another conference opponent. It’s not about jealousy—it’s about fairness.

This pivot by the SEC came as a bit of a surprise. Entering the week, most expected the 4-4-2-2-1 model to gain traction—four automatic bids each for the Big Ten and SEC, two for the ACC and Big 12, and one for the Group of Five or Notre Dame, with three at-large bids. But things shifted fast when SEC coaches weighed in. Unsurprisingly, many weren’t thrilled about the idea of a ninth league game or potential play-in scenarios, which made the 5-plus-11 format suddenly more appealing.

In addition, it seems that the ACC and Big 12 are on board with the 5-plus-11 model, as well.

At the end of the day, the SEC might be betting on its brand power to carry this model forward. But the Big Ten has a pretty big brand too, and it’s interesting to see at least a little bit of shots being fired between the two conferences that are single-handedly walking college football down a terrible path.