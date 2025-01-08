The Debate is Over: LSU is Wide Receiver University

When it comes to impassioned debate, there's nothing in the sports world that compares to college football. I once heard two opposing fans argue over which school had better license plate frames sold at their respective bookstore (seriously). But of all topics of debate, there is one that comes up time and time again: which school is 'Wide Receiver U'?

Over the years, a handful of fanbases have attempted to lay claim to this title. However after this NFL regular season, the debate is officially over: LSU is WRU.

1. LSU Tigers

The two best receivers in the NFL today both went to LSU -- what else needs to be said? Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase dominated in college on their way to the 2019 National Championship, and have dominated the NFL ever since. They finished the 2024 NFL regular season with an absurd 230 catches, 3,241 yards, and 27 touchdowns combined.



Rookies Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both had sensational first seasons in the NFL, with Nabers setting the Giants' single-season receptions record with 109, and Thomas Jr. finishing third in the league with 1,282 receiving yards.



And that's just the league today. Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, Dwayne Bowe and others put this argument to bed.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

The runner-up for WRU is Ohio State. Terry McLaurin and Jaxon Smith-Njigba both had career seasons in 2024, joining Garrett Wilson as certified, elite NFL receivers. Chris Olave and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. both have elite ceilings, and could make this a closer debate if they find sustained success moving forward



The Buckeyes pumped out NFL studs in the 80's and 90's including Joey Galloway, the late Terry Glenn, and Hall of Famer Cris Carter. And oh by the way, there's a 19-year-old freshman by the name of Jeremiah Smith who has the tools to be the best of them all.

3. Tie: Alabama Crimson Tide & USC Trojans

Third place is a tie between the Tide and the Trojans. Alabama boasts an impressive lineup of active NFL wideouts including Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Jameson Williams, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith. Representing USC is top-10 NFL receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with emerging stars Drake London, Jordan Addison and Michael Pittman Jr.



Julio Jones (Alabama) and Keyshawn Johnson (USC) solidify the case for both schools to be in the top 3.



