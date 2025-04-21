The fallout from Nico Iamaleava's transfer continues at Tennessee and beyond

Nico Iamaleava is officially a Bruin.

The former Tennessee quarterback, once seen as the face of the Vols' program, has committed to UCLA—and the ripple effects from his exit are still being felt across college football.

At this point, most Tennessee fans aren’t dwelling on the departure. The locker room’s moved on, the coaching staff is shifting its focus.

Could Tennessee have found a legitimate portal option?

One of the most immediate results of Iamaleava’s commitment to UCLA is the situation surrounding Joey Aguilar. The former Appalachian State standout had transferred to UCLA earlier this offseason and was expected to compete for the starting job. But with Nico now stepping into that role, Aguilar is back in the portal and actively exploring new landing spots.

Aguilar is a proven quarterback, having thrown for over 3,700 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2023 while setting multiple records at App State. His name should be at the top of Tennessee’s list as they evaluate potential replacements. And based on how this offseason has unfolded so far, he’d bring a welcome dose of maturity and steadiness to the position.

But no report has indicated Tennessee's interest yet. It may be because the Vols are attempting to get other quarterbacks to enter the portal instead.

Tennessee Struck Out with a Big 12 Target

According to a new report from the Star-Telegram, the Vols made a serious push for TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, even offering him a $1 million increase over his current NIL deal. Hoover reportedly turned down the offer to remain in Fort Worth, which says a lot about Tennessee’s urgency to secure a proven starter—and how tough that search might be.

Of course, if that report is true, that would mean that the Vols are likely tampering with other quarterbacks, as well.

This is where Joey Aguilar comes into focus again. He’s available, he’s experienced, and he doesn’t bring the media circus that surrounded Iamaleava’s final weeks in Knoxville. After everything that’s happened, the Vols don’t need flash—they need someone who can step in, lead the offense, and win over the locker room. Aguilar checks all those boxes.

Whether Tennessee ultimately lands Aguilar or pivots elsewhere, the Iamaleava saga continues to cast a long shadow and, honestly, it's probably not going to settle down anytime soon.

