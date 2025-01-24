The hits just keep on coming for Notre Dame after losing national championship

Notre Dame is facing a rough stretch following their national championship loss to Ohio State, and the setbacks just keep piling up. In addition to falling short on the biggest stage, the Fighting Irish are now dealing with significant departures from their program.

The latest blow comes with the news that defensive coordinator Al Golden is leaving South Bend to take the same role with the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden, who spent the past three seasons shaping one of the top defenses in college football, is heading back to the NFL, where he previously served as the Bengals’ linebackers coach.

His departure leaves a big void in a defense that allowed just 14.3 points per game in 2024, ranking second in the nation.

On the offensive side of the ball, Notre Dame is also losing key talent with starting offensive linemen Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan entering the transfer portal. Spindler, a veteran right guard, started 10 games in 2023 and played a crucial role in stabilizing the offensive line after dealing with injuries.

Meanwhile, Coogan, who started all 13 games at left guard, provided leadership and consistency throughout the season. Losing both players in the trenches is a tough pill to swallow for an offense that relied heavily on their experience.

With multiple starting offensive linemen now in the portal, their defensive coordinator heading to the pros, and Riley Leonard out of eligibilty, Notre Dame’s offseason is turning into a challenging rebuilding effort. The coaching staff will need to hit the ground running to fill these gaps and ensure the Fighting Irish remain competitive heading into next season.

Marcus Freeman has proven he can build a program, so there's no reason to believe that Notre Dame will have a huge dropoff, but there are legitimate questions for what to expect in South Bend next season, even with Jeremiyah Love back for another year.

