The internet is trolling the internet's biggest troll, Lane Kiffin

Just like the rest of us, Lane Kiffin watched the first-ever game of the 12-team College Football Playoff and went to X to share his thoughts, as he usually does about most things.

Kiffin's 9-3 Ole Miss Rebels were left out of the expanded playoff along with two other three-loss SEC teams, Alabama and South Carolina. All of the Rebels' losses came from unranked teams against LSU, Kentucky and Florida.

The argument Kiffin has consistently yelled about, though, was Ole Miss' daunting SEC schedule, plus a victory over No. 2 Georgia. The Rebels beat two ranked teams in the Bulldogs and No. 15 South Carolina.

Indiana, though, played only one ranked team during the regular season and was blown out by No. 2 Ohio State 38-15. Nonetheless, the Hoosiers got into the College Football Playoff at 11-1, while Ole Miss was 9-3.

The Hoosiers, seeded 10th, got in-state foe Notre Dame on Friday night and had their season end in the first round with a 27-17 loss. The Irish controlled the entire game and had many wondering if Indiana was just there because of a weak schedule, including Kiffin, who took a shot at the blowout that we all witnessed on TV.

Snarkiness isn't as accepted, though, when your team lost three football games against unranked teams. That somewhat voids your argument.

Whether you argue against the Hoosiers' schedule or not, they still won. The Rebels did not, thrice. And college football fans reminded Kiffin why he was preparing to play Duke in the Gator Bowl instead of coaching in a playoff game this weekend.

Winning seems to solve all problems.

Don't lose to 4-8 Kentucky at home

Imagine losing at home to Kentucky, watching Kentucky not win another SEC game all year and tweeting this out.



Lane Kiffin whining about not being in the playoff is significantly more embarrassing than anything Indiana did tonight.

Yeah it's a real shame that the CFP can't all be thrillers between 2 great teams like this game was

Also, coaches should probably put up more points than posts on social media.

This is funny. Also, Lane being better at Twitter than coaching against Kentucky is why he's watching this game on TV

If this guy prepared for Kentucky at home as well as he used this app, he might be coaching in the 12-team field

