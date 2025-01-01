The latest on Sugar Bowl status following tragedy in New Orleans

At least 10 people were killed and more than 35 were injured on Bourbon Street in New Orleans after a truck plowed through the crowd early into the New Year.

The senseless tragedy has been deemed an act of terror by the FBI. Multiple prominent voices — including President Joe Biden, President-Elect Donald Trump, and Vice President Elect J.D. Vance — have spoken out condemning the actions and offering thoughts and prayers.

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said at a press conference. “He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

UPDATE TO ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED ARTICLE: The Sugar Bowl has been confirmed postponed for tonight. The game will be played on Thursday night, according to reports.

We at Saturday Blitz offer our prayers to all those affected by the tragedy.

The concerns stemming from the incident have sparked discussion about tonight's schedule Sugar Bowl matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl offered a statement, sharing that they are "in ongoing discussions with authorities."

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available."

Multiple reports indicated earlier that the game is still scheduled to be played at its regularly-scheduled time as of now. However, there is still speculation it could be postponed.

Tom Noie, of ND Insider, shared that the next New Orleans Police Department and FBI press conference has reportedly been moved to 1 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. E.T.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that it's a "wait and see" situation for the game tonight. Thamel shared that those who hold offices at the Sugar Bowl have been told not to come into work yet.

Again, we at Saturday Blitz want to offer our condolences and prayers to the victims and families who were affected by this tragedy.