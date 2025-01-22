The new College Football Playoff format would be the worst idea yet

The College Football Playoff is once again facing potential changes, and let’s be honest—this new proposed format might just be the worst idea yet.

According to recent reports, the SEC and Big Ten are pushing for a 14-team playoff structure that would guarantee each of their conferences four automatic bids. Meanwhile, the Big 12 and ACC would each get two spots, the Group of 5 would have one, and there would be a single at-large bid likely reserved for Notre Dame or the next-highest ranked team​.

On the surface, it might seem like a reasonable way to account for conference strength, but in reality, it’s a terrible plan that undervalues other programs and conferences. Every single year, the SEC and Big Ten don’t deserve to have four teams in the playoff—sorry, they just don’t. Just take a look at past seasons to see how flawed this idea is.

In 2021, under this proposed model, a 10-4 Iowa team from the Big Ten would have made the field over a two-loss Oklahoma team (when they were in the Big 12) that didn't make it to the Big 12 Championship. How does that make any sense? Iowa got crushed in the Big Ten title game and finished the season limping, yet they would've been rewarded over a team that proved itself on the field.

Fast forward to 2022, and things look even worse. A mediocre Purdue team that ended the year with six losses would have snuck into the playoff instead of a solid 9-3 Pitt squad. Purdue, which got blown out in the Big Ten Championship, wouldn’t have stood a chance in the postseason, yet they’d be handed a golden ticket just because of conference affiliation.

Yes, the SEC and Big Ten typically have some of the top teams in the country, but should they be guaranteed four spots every year? Absolutely not. History has shown us that beyond the top-tier programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State, these conferences have plenty of teams that simply don't belong in the conversation for a national title. Giving them guaranteed bids only waters down the competition and undermines the true meritocracy that the playoff should represent.

If the College Football Playoff really wants to expand, it should do so in a way that rewards performance, not just conference affiliation. The idea of giving the SEC and Big Ten this much power is not only unfair, but it could also lead to a less exciting, more predictable playoff field—something nobody wants to see.

At the end of the day, college football is about proving it on the field, not benefiting from politics and brand power.

