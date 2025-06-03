The Oklahoma Sooners are in for a make-or-break season in 2025 as this year will either result in Brent Venables' firing or Oklahoma returning to contention. After barely reaching a bowl game last year with just six wins in their first SEC season, the pressure is on for this team to deliver wins in a big way. A lot has changed during the offseason, so this team will definitely look much different from a year ago. Let’s break down how each unit is shaping up for the fall.

Offense

Let’s start with the offense. Last season, it was subpar at best, cycling through quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and freshman Michael Hawkins. With Arnold transferring, who's under center now? Enter one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the nation in John Mateer from Washington State. He led the Cougars to eight wins and a late-season Top 25 ranking. At one point, when WAZZU was undefeated midseason, he was even in the Heisman conversation. After his breakout year, and with both his head coach and offensive coordinator departing, he transferred. Lucky for the Sooners, his OC, Brent Arbuckle, joined him in Norman.

Arbuckle is considered one of the brightest young offensive minds in college football, and that continuity will help the offense click fast. Mateer brings a different style, reminiscent of Baker Mayfield with his swagger and competitive fire. The Sooners also landed a major weapon in RB Jayden Ott, one of the top backs in the transfer portal. Despite a tough, injury-ridden 2024, he posted over 1,500 total yards and 14 TDs the year prior with Cal.

Another key addition is WR Deion Burks, who’s primed to be the No. 1 target. He’s undersized but has elite hands and route-running ability, expect a connection similar to Baker and Dede Westbrook. Beyond Burks, there are some question marks at receiver. The offensive line remains mostly intact, with potential impact from young talent like Howland and Ozeata on the left side. This unit should be viewed as above average. If this offense looks anything like Washington State’s did last year, expect fireworks in Norman.

Defense

Defense has always been head coach Brent Venables’ specialty and last season, it carried the team. Despite losing stars like Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman, the Sooners are built to reload. Edge rusher R. Mason Thomas returns after posting 9 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Lining up opposite him is transfer Marvin Jones Jr., a former top recruit who’s now in a perfect position to shine after stops at Georgia and Florida State.

The linebacker room needs some reshuffling, but Kip Lewis brings back the most experience and production. He’ll be key to anchoring that group and elevating the new starters. In the secondary, Robert Spears-Jennings leads a group that gained valuable experience last year, recording 66 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, and an INT showing he can do a bit of everything.

Coaching and Outlook

Venables runs the defense with precision, while Arbuckle will fully command the offense. The addition of Jim Nagy, longtime director of the Senior Bowl, as general manager gives Venables a sharp second set of eyes and strong personnel guidance.

Overall, this team has great potential, but faces a daunting schedule. With a non-conference matchup against Michigan and a brutal finish featuring six possible ranked opponents, the Sooners have no margin for error.

If Mateer and Arbuckle ignite the offense and the defense holds strong, Oklahoma could surprise the entire college football world. Watch out.

