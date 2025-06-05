The Patriot League adds Villanova Football continuing offseason dominance

In a stunning move, Villanova Football is leaving the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and is joining the Patriot League starting with the 2026 season. Villanova has been part of the CAA since 2006, when the Atlantic 10 schools all joined the CAA. They have been one of the most successful programs in the CAA, so joining the Patriot League is a huge loss for the Conference.

Joining Villanova in the Patriot League recently are CAA members Richmond and William and Mary who joined the Conference earlier this offseason.. Both were staples in the CAA as well. Villanova, joining the Patriot League, will now bring the total of football members to 10. Losing all 3 football members from the CAA will be a tough blow for the CAA conference. Especially considering Richmond and Villanova have been two of the most successful programs in the CAA.

The CAA will now probably look to add more members to the conference after losing 3 members. For the Patriot League this will enable the conference to have an even better product on the field. These 3 teams along with Lehigh, Holy Cross, and Bucknell will create a good football conference.

The Commissioner of the CAA Joe D'Antonio had the following to say after the news of Villanova's departure.

"The administrators, coaches and student-athletes in the CAA remain committed to competing at the highest level of FCS football, achieving multiple playoff bids on a yearly basis and contending for national championships." Joe D'Antonio

Despite the Conference overhaul this offseason, the Patriot League will continue it's same process throughout the Regular Season. The Patriot League will feature a full Conference schedule to determine which team gets an automatic bid into the the NCAA DI FCS Championship when the expansion takes place in 2026.

