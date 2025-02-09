The Philadelphia Eagles' plan to draft as many Georgia Bulldogs as possible is clearly working

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken an unconventional yet highly effective approach to building their defense—drafting players straight from Kirby Smart's Georgia's powerhouse program. And let’s be honest, it’s working.

Over the past few seasons, the Eagles have stocked their roster with defensive talent straight out of Athens, and the results speak for themselves. Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo were all key pieces of Georgia's dominant national championship teams. Now, they’re making waves in the NFL as part of one of the league’s most formidable defenses. The team even recently picked up Lewis Cine, another former Bulldog, to add even more Georgia flavor to their secondary.

This strategy isn’t just about talent—it’s about chemistry. These players already know how to work together, having built trust and cohesion during their college days. That kind of familiarity translates seamlessly to the pro level, allowing them to hit the ground running rather than going through the growing pains that many rookies experience.

Just look at how Carter has thrived on the defensive line, or how Dean has stepped up when healthy—these guys weren’t just great college players; they were part of a winning system that emphasized discipline and dominance.

The numbers back it up, too. Philadelphia's defense has been among the best in the league, ranking at the top in total defense and pass defense. With a front seven stacked with former Georgia stars, the Eagles have been able to suffocate opposing offenses, control the line of scrimmage, and make game-changing plays when it matters most, and now they're set to play for a Super Bowl.

It’s safe to say the "Draft Georgia Bulldogs" approach has paid off. With this core in place, the Eagles aren't just competing—they’re chasing championships, and we'll see if that's enough to get them past the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense on Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

