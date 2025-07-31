A seismic shift has rocked college football in recent years: the emergence of high‑powered front offices staffed by professional‐style general managers (GMs) and directors of player personnel (DPPs). These “kingmakers” are redefining roster construction and reshaping the very structure of programs. This was a much-needed added element to the game with so much going on with player movement and the NIL. It is too much for the Head Coach to handle, with the duty to actually operate the team. The new positions and added coaches to the staff were a must but, let’s take a deeper look into the evolution:

Why This Matters

Transfer portal turbulence : With fluid eligibility rules, the vast majority of players can leave and re-enter programs annually, creating free‑agency style roster turnover. There are so many moving pieces from roster to roster that someone needed to be designated to control this process.

: With fluid eligibility rules, the vast majority of players can leave and re-enter programs annually, creating free‑agency style roster turnover. There are so many moving pieces from roster to roster that someone needed to be designated to control this process. Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) : Players now negotiate endorsement and NIL deals, often tied to donor money and school resources. Managing NIL budgets has become a full‑time job. Managing the budgets of what players get what amount and how much is allocated towards position groups and certain players is a very important part of college football now. This has made it very NFL-like so you need to be ready and treat it as such.

: Players now negotiate endorsement and NIL deals, often tied to donor money and school resources. Managing NIL budgets has become a full‑time job. Managing the budgets of what players get what amount and how much is allocated towards position groups and certain players is a very important part of college football now. This has made it very NFL-like so you need to be ready and treat it as such. Professionalization of college operations: Programs like Alabama pioneered formal personnel departments early in the decade, effectively adapting NFL front‑office models for the college game. Some programs were ahead of the curve than others, but the time is now, so whoever isn’t on board needs to in a hurry.

Spotlight on Leading Kingmakers

Mark Pantoni – Ohio State

Often cited as “the gold standard” of college GMs, Pantoni has guided Ohio State’s roster construction since 2011, which is long before “GM” became a formal title. Under his guidance, OSU has retained key players, landed elite transfers, and set the stage for a national championship, along with a record 14 NFL draft picks in one class. Having this kind of oversight for the team allows Coach Day to operate his daily tasks without much to worry about and knowing that Pantoni has his best interest to roster the best team he can. Ohio State’s approach includes a full-fledged personnel department with multiple full‑time staffers, structured NIL operations, and advanced analytics.

James Blanchard – Texas Tech

Once a recruiter and fire hydrant factory worker turned GM, Blanchard oversees one of the most autonomous front offices in the sport. He handles NIL negotiation, portal strategy, scouting, and personnel budgeting, allowing coaches to focus on on-field performance. Blanchard took a huge step this year in getting Texas Tech back into national prominence by being one of the more active teams in the portal, dishing out a lot of money. This has in turn, made Texas Tech favorites in the Big 12 by some experts but they still need to prove it on the field.

Michael Lombardi – North Carolina

Filling the GM role under legendary head coach Bill Belichick at UNC, Lombardi brings decades of NFL executive experience. His vision is a complete pro-style operation: centralized system supporting scouting, payroll, NIL, portal flows, and even coach selection. UNC describes itself as operating “like the 33rd NFL team.” Had to figure with Belichick coming in that he would incorporate an NFL style of operations. Heck, if it worked in the NFL, which it did, then why not bring that style to the college game?

What Do These Executives Actually Do?

Modern college football programs increasingly rely on general managers (GMs) to shape their long-term vision and ensure competitive sustainability. These executives play a central role in strategic planning, overseeing coaching hires and aligning program goals over multiple seasons. The GM’s work side by side with the Head Coach, along with other coaches on the staff. This is an integral part of success, so the vision matches up eye to eye.

They also lead scouting and evaluation, identifying high school, junior college, and transfer portal talent using advanced analytics and NFL-style metrics. Scouting is even more important now than ever because it’s not just about recruiting high schoolers; it’s about getting top talent via the portal as well. In-season scouting is an added element now, so there’s no downtime when it comes to acquiring talented players.

In roster construction, GMs must balance scholarships, roster attrition, NIL commitments, and projected positional needs years in advance. Have to factor in possible players leaving via portal, and for the NFL, always having the next plan ready to go. Roster retention is what differentiates which rosters are the best in the country. If you can keep your own players while adding other talent, then you cracked the code.

A major part of the job also involves NIL and payroll management, where they oversee multi-million-dollar budgets to support athletes while preparing for future revenue-sharing models. In essence, GMs now operate as the backbone of program stability, performance, and long-term competitiveness

Conclusion

These “kingmakers” are redefining college football, turning roster construction from a coach’s burden into a strategic front-office endeavor. With NIL, transfer portal free agency, and revenue sharing, traditional recruiting is no longer enough. These new elements have only made managing the teams even more difficult, but that’s why programs are adding coaches and different personnel to better set them up for success. The future impact of these executives will likely be changing on the fly, but will also determine who wins on the field in the coming era.

