The SEC is crowning itself at the Super Bowl, since it missed the CFP national title again

The SEC might have sat out of the national championship spotlight for the second straight year, but you wouldn’t know it by the way they’re strutting their stuff down in New Orleans.

With Super Bowl LIX on the horizon this weekend, the conference is taking a victory lap of its own, plastering a billboard right outside Caesars Superdome to remind everyone just how many of its players are suiting up for the big game.

👀 Spotted in NOLA



In town for the #SuperBowl? Catch this display just outside the @CaesarsDome!



— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 6, 2025

It’s a bold move for a conference that’s been noticeably absent from the College Football Playoff’s final game recently. But SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey isn’t letting that slow him down. In fact, he’s already out there campaigning for a change in the CFP seeding process—because, of course, the system must be flawed if the SEC isn’t dominating, right?

Conveniently, any tweaks to the seeding format would just happen to give the SEC a better shot at reclaiming that top spot.

But back to that billboard. It’s impossible to miss: a giant shoutout to the SEC being the Power-5 conference with the most NFL players. With 33 former SEC stars hitting the field for Super Bowl LIX, including Jalen Hurts making his second appearance, the message is loud and clear: We may not have a national title, but look at us now. It’s the kind of self-congratulation that would make even the most die-hard SEC fans raise an eyebrow.

Sure, Kansas City’s been running the NFL with back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and if they snag a third, it’ll be historic. But if Hurts — the former Alabama QB — leads the Eagles to victory, you can bet the SEC will be quick to slap its name all over that win, too.

At the end of the day, it’s classic SEC—loud, proud, and always ready to remind you why they think they’re the best, even when the scoreboard doesn’t back it up.

