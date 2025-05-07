The Top 10 offensive players returning to the Big Ten next season

The Big Ten is coming off back-to-back National Championships in Michigan and Ohio State. The conference is also deep with several teams bringing back talented rosters, including Illinois, Oregon, and Penn State. Below are the top 10 offensive players returning to the Big Ten next year.

Ohio State star WR Jeremiah Smith is rumored to be the first ever 100 overall rated player in the new EA CFB 26 video game pic.twitter.com/1CdBY5ZO4T — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 3, 2025

1) Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Playing as a Freshman, Jeremiah Smith was one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten and one of the best players in College Football. He caught 76 passes and 15 touchdowns as he was one of the best players on the National Championship team.

HOLD UP WAIT A MINUTE, YOU THOUGHT THEY WERE FINISHED?



Both Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are BACK for the 2025 season. HUGE news for the Nittany Lions. pic.twitter.com/g9KfkLh9a8 — Penn State Nittany Lions | Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) January 13, 2025

2) Nicholas Singleton/ Kaytron Allen, Running Backs, Penn State



I cheated here because I added both Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The two-headed running back duo for the Nittany Lions is outstanding together. In 3 years playing together, they have 6,799 yards rushing. Both forgo the NFL Draft and decide to come back and try to win a National Championship.

Day 7 of posting Drew Allar throws pic.twitter.com/jOZclEknKR — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) May 4, 2025



3) Drew Allar, Quarterback, Penn State

Drew Allar played well last year and improved in several areas, but his season ended in a dud when he threw an interception to end the game against Notre Dame in the College Football Semifinal. Allar decided to come back and play another season as well for the Nittany Lions. He has a chance to redeem himself and try to win a National Championship this season.

I came away pleasantly surprised by Oregon WR Evan Stewart's tape. Needs to show more consistency but the quickness and body control are outstanding pic.twitter.com/PKLLA1xoJv — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) May 3, 2025

4) Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver, Oregon

Evan Stewart is one of the best wide receivers coming back in the Big Ten next season. He had a good year for Oregon, and I expect him to play even better next season.

Carnell Tate is my WR1 in the 2026 Rookie Class:



- 5 star recruit

- Productive sophomore

- Incredibly tracking skills

- One of the best pro WR systems



He’s a natural mover with an established route tree and consistent separator. pic.twitter.com/UGIqsAjcxQ — Snoog's Fantasy HQ (@FFSnoog) April 10, 2025

5) Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Carnell Tate is the most underrated player on Ohio State's team. He is overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith, but Tate is a great receiver as well. I expect him to have a monster season with Emeka Egbuka off to the NFL.

6) Luke Altmyer, Quarterback, Illinois

Luke Altmeyer is a good quarterback who had an outstanding season for Illinois last year. He threw 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last year. Not flashy numbers, but Altmeyer is a consistent player for an Illinois team that is hoping to build off a 10-win season last year.

▶️ 7 rec.

▶️ 128 yds

▶️ 1 TD@elijah_sarratt did his part to help @IndianaFootball move to 5-0.#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/R2KOFpXr7C — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 28, 2024

7) Elijah Sarratt, Wide Receiver, Indiana

Elijah Sarratt's transferred in from James Madison and quickly showed he was one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten. He should continue to play well for Indiana next year.

8) Gennings Ducker, Offensive Tackle, Iowa

Gennings Ducker made the 2nd team offensive tackle for Iowa last year, and he is one of the better offensive tackles returning in the Big Ten.

9) Denzel Boston, Wide Receiver, Washington

Denzel Boston had a breakout season last year for Washington when he caught 63 passes and 9 touchdowns. I expect another big season from him.

10) Trebor Pena, Wide Receiver, Syracuse to Penn State

I added a transfer to the list. Trebor Pena transferred in the spring to Penn State and is a talented player. He caught 84 catches, and 12 touchdowns last year for Syracuse. He adds a much needed weapon for Syracuse.

