There is no one more qualified to save college football than Nick Saban

Nick Saban has been called a lot of things over the years, but he now has another title that might just be his most important yet: college football’s last great hope.

The news that Saban is expected to co-chair a new commission on college sports alongside former President Donald Trump is already making waves. Some folks are praising it. Others? Not so much. But whether you agree with the politics or not, one thing is hard to argue—when it comes to understanding the core of what college football is (and what it could still be), there is no one more qualified than Nick Saban.

Let’s talk about why.

Nick Saban's Track Record Speaks for Itself

This is a man who spent nearly two decades at Alabama building one of the most disciplined, consistent, and wildly successful programs in the history of college football. Seven national titles. More than 200 wins. Countless NFL draft picks. And yet what made Saban's run remarkable wasn’t just the trophies—it was how he built a system that valued structure and development.

So now, with college football stuck in an identity crisis—torn between NIL chaos, nonstop transfer portal movement, and legal questions about athlete employment—Saban isn’t just showing up to complain. He’s stepping into the mess. And he’s bringing with him a mindset the sport desperately needs: the long game.

Let’s not pretend like Saban is just now waking up to college football’s issues. He’s been warning us for a while. As far back as 2021, he was calling for regulation around NIL, not because he was against players making money, but because he understood that without a national framework, the sport would spiral into chaos.

Spoiler alert: it did.

Between booster collectives throwing around unregulated cash, players switching teams like they’re speed dating, and programs struggling to establish continuity, the system has cracked. And guess what: It's only going to get worse if there's not some intervention.

This Commission Could Actually Make a Difference

The newly announced commission is expected to dig deep into the current issues plaguing college sports. According to reports, the scope will include the transfer portal, booster payments, NIL regulations, Title IX implications, conference realignment, and more. In other words, it’s not some empty gesture.

Saban isn’t just lending his name here. He’s been actively involved in these conversations before—speaking to Congress, appearing on College GameDay to discuss policy, and meeting with legislators. Now he’s co-chairing a months-long commission tasked with proposing real solutions.

Some critics are already labeling it a “last-ditch power grab.” But that criticism misses the point. If we want college football to have a sustainable future—one where players are fairly compensated, programs maintain stability, and fans actually care—then we need experienced voices guiding the process. Nick Saban fits that bill better than anyone.

