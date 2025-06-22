These 10 games are the most must-watch Non-Conference Games of 2025

As the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, non-conference matchups carry even more importance. Teams can still earn their way into the College Football Playoff by winning their conference, but if they don't, their Non-Conference games become more important. Despite that fact, teams continue to schedule tough games early in the season. This offers more high-profile tests early and fireworks late in the season.

10. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 29)

"Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" returns in a grudge match renewed. Georgia has dominated recent meetings, but Tech, under Brent Key, is closing the gap. This could be the year Georgia Tech puts it all together under Key, and this game last year was arguably the game of the year. Expect another close one, and this being so late in the year could have some serious weight for both teams, possibly vying for CFP appearances.

9. Alabama @ Florida State (Aug. 30)

In a rare road opener for the Crimson Tide, Alabama makes the trip to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles. FSU is looking to rebound from a rough season, while Alabama aims to silence doubts under new coach Kalen DeBoer. This game has more to it than people may think. FSU has a lot to prove from last year and landed some top portal transfers to hopefully right the ship. Then, Alabama had a “down” year by their standards in DeBoer’s first year, and has a QB competition he might have going into the regular season.

8. TCU @ North Carolina (Sept. 1)

Watch for Bill Belichick’s first collegiate game, as he makes his Tar Heel debut and it’s on the road against TCU. Both of these teams have some under the radar buzz to them. Bellichick will have any team he coaches ready to compete and TCU had a quietly good year last year building momentum into this season. Josh Hoover looks to start the year strong after losing some of his top weapons from last year.

7. Texas A&M @ Notre Dame (Sept. 13)

A battle of two program powerhouses, after meeting in College Station last year, A&M brings vengeance to South Bend. This is a rematch of last year, and this was the game that got Notre Dame’s special season off to a bang. Texas A&M needs this game badly with such a grueling SEC schedule brewing up late in the year, so having this win under their belt would be huge for them going forward.

6. Michigan @ Oklahoma (Sept. 6)

A historic first regular-season clash since the 1976 Orange Bowl. Big Ten vs Big 12, high stakes early. Both teams have high aspirations for bounce-back seasons, and this game features two powerhouses with new faces looking to get momentum going early on. Michigan looks to possibly get Bryce Underwood some experience while also winning games on the fly. Then, for the Sooners, they have Venables on a warm seat with fans getting restless. Big-time transfer John Mateer can have a special season this year, and the hope to get the Sooners back on the map in the SEC has some big-time pressure weighing on everyone's shoulders.

5. Florida @ Miami (Sept. 20)

A fierce in-state rivalry resumes. Miami demolished Florida last year; this one carries state pride and playoff implications. Classic battle for Florida matchup. Miami blew them out last year, and Florida has different expectations than last year after Napier saved his job. Miami has a new look at QB with former Heisman hopeful Carson Beck, and Florida has one of the biggest potential youngsters at QB in DJ Lagway, which should be a great matchup for both programs.

4. Notre Dame @ Miami (Aug. 31)

Opening-week magic, Notre Dame's ground game meets Miami’s rebuilt defense with QB Carson Beck at the helm. The rivalry that goes back decades still lives on. Notre Dame looks to show last year’s run wasn’t a fluke, and Miami wants to build off some of the success from last year. Miami had chances to compete for an ACC championship and CFP playoff, but had late-season struggles that changed their course.

3. Clemson @ South Carolina (Nov. 29)

The Palmetto Bowl rivalry has a ton of intrigue with South Carolina, having won 2 of the last 3. Expect crisp, close, emotionally charged football. This game will have weight for both teams towards the end of the year. Seeing where both teams are at during this part of the season will add to the suspense level leading up. No matter what, this in-state rivalry is always close, and it could possibly be a Heisman face-off.

2. LSU @ Clemson (Aug. 30)

A rematch from the Burrow–Lawrence era 2019 National Title game. Clemson’s Death Valley atmosphere returns, and LSU is eager for redemption. It's always crazy how week 1 can have some of the best games of the year. This game and the Texas/OSU game can have big implications when it comes to seeding for the College Football Playoff later in the year. Two top draft prospects are squaring off, and two of the best coaches are going at it. NFL prospects on both sides of the ball, which should make for some great football to watch. This game can go either way, and you almost wish this game were later in the year, so both teams are in mid-season form.

1. Ohio State @ Texas (Aug. 30)

A blockbuster rematch of their CFP semifinal. New QBs, fresh rosters, same high stakes. Likely a week-one national showcase. Finally, the most talented rosters in the country are facing off in an SEC/BIG 10 matchup. And a rematch of last year's CFP semi-finals. This could be the new norm with both conferences squaring off in a yearly matchup with each other. Arch Manning's hype train will be in full swing, and OSU starts their title defense off with no room for error. Sarkisian and Day will both be hyped up for this one, looking to make a statement. Neither team wants to start off 0-1. Texas might have the more veteran roster, but OSU might have the better top talent.

Why Non-Conference Games Matter

Playoff résumé builder: Strong early wins boost resume for at-large candidates. These types of games can help alleviate any other slip ups in teams schedules showing they aren’t scared of competing on a weekly basis. .

Fan and media attention: These games often land in primetime, drawing national eyes. End of the day, fans just love good football so the best teams squaring off will always be a yes from the fanbase.

Rivalry and bragging rights: From in-state vendettas to historic series, stakes go beyond rankings. With the new conference alignments some of the rivalries have shifted but still seek to play each other every year. This makes those old school conference rivalries now non-conference games.

Altogether, the 2025 non-conference slate offers elite matchups, mid-week drama, and plenty of playoff impact moments—making it a season worth circling on your calendar.

