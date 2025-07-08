Nebraska is coming off its first bowl game appearance since 2016, and hopes are high for quarterback Dylan Raiola to make a significant leap in his second season at quarterback in 2025. Surrounding Raiola is a solid group of contributors, including nine returning starters and several key transfer portal acquisitions expected to make an immediate impact.

The Cornhuskers will once again be led by Matt Rhule, who is entering his fourth season as head coach in Lincoln. Rhule has a track record of improving his teams year over year at every stop in his college head coaching career, and he will look to continue that trend this season. To do that, they will need to improve on a 6-6 record in 2024 and win some key matchups in a tough Big Ten conference.

Here are the three most important games for Nebraska football in 2025.

3. Week 8 at Minnesota (Oct 17)

The Gophers have owned Nebraska in recent history, winning six of the last seven matchups, and a night game at Minnesota is never an easy win. This one comes at a critical time in the Big Ten season as the weather starts to change. It also falls at the exact point in the season when Nebraska collapsed last year as they started 5-1 before going on a four-game losing streak, something Matt Rhule cannot have happen again.

Minnesota should once again be a solid, middle-of-the-pack team in the Big Ten, as they have been for most of the P.J. Fleck era. However, they will always play hard, are tough to beat, and are an opponent the Cornhuskers certainly should not overlook.

2. Week 4 vs Michigan (Sept 20)

Nebraska will welcome Michigan to Memorial Stadium for the first conference game of the season for both teams. There is a strong chance each program enters this matchup with a 3-0 record, both having a quality win over a Power Five opponent, which would make this a huge matchup. This will also be the Cornhuskers first big home game of the season meaning fans will be buzzing and expecting a big-time performance.

The Wolverines will be without head coach Sherrone Moore, due to a self-imposed suspension, which should play in Nebraska's favor. The Cornhuskers are on a four-game losing streak to Michigan, with the last two games in Lincoln being frustrating losses: a blowout in 2023 and a game Nebraska gave away in the final minute in 2021. This is the exact kind of high-stakes matchup that Nebraska has failed to win in recent seasons. A win here would be a strong indication that this team is actually different and not just your same old average and disappointing Cornhuskers.

1. Week 1 vs Cincinnati (Aug 28)

The most important game of the year for Nebraska is the very first one. The Cornhuskers have lost four of their last five season openers, and if they want things to be different in 2025, a win to begin the year would be a good place to start. This one kicks off in primetime on Thursday night in Kansas City during Week 1, meaning all eyes will be on Nebraska, and strong opinions about this team will be formed early based on this game.

Cincinnati is no slouch, but this is a game that Nebraska should win, which would be a solid out-of-conference victory against a Power Four opponent. Starting off the season on the right note with a win could be huge for this team's confidence and send the season in the right direction, or vice versa with a loss.

