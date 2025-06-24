Non-conference scheduling has become a highly contested topic in college football. While top-tier programs often prefer to come out of their non-conference slate unscathed, with maybe one legitimate test, lower level teams view these games as valuable opportunities to make some money for their programs. These matchups often come with the expectation of a blowout loss, but the hefty paycheck, a cool experience, and ability to use it as a recruiting tactic make it worthwhile.

While losses in these games feel like a certainty, these matchups help make teams battle-tested as they head into their much easier conference schedules, and after all, this is college football where upsets are always possible. So with that in mind, here are the toughest non-conference schedules for Group of Five teams in college football in 2025.

Kent State did not win a single game last season and it will not be any easier in 2025 with this slate of games, though they will collect a combined $4.2 million for their three games against Power Four opponents. Their opener against FCS Merrimack may seem like a sure win, but so did last year’s matchup against Saint Francis (PA), a team that finished 4–7, and the Golden Flashes lost that one.

The defending MAC champions could easily enter conference play with a 1–3 record, with all three losses coming against respectable Power Four opponents. We also have a rare instance of a Group of Five program hosting a Power Four team, as West Virginia will make the trip to Athens, Ohio for their Week 2 matchup.

USF will run the Florida gauntlet this season, facing both the Gators and Hurricanes, along with a tough Week 1 Thursday opener against Boise State who looks poised to make a return to the College Football Playoff.

The Panthers will face two SEC opponents in Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, but remember they did pull off the upset against the Commodores last season. Also a matchup with Memphis, one of the most consistently strong Group of Five programs, makes this non-conference schedule even more challenging.

Former Ohio coach Tim Albin will be in his first season as the head coach of the 49ers and he will be tested with a tough schedule that has their win total at just 2.5. They’ll take on a pair of in-state opponents in App State and Bill Belichick’s UNC squad early before having to make a trip to Georgia in late November when the Bulldogs will likely be firing on all cylinders.

Tulane is a top contender in the AAC and they are not shying away from the competition outside of conference. While they may not win every game, each of these matchups is winnable, and none of them are a cupcake.

After facing relatively easier schedules their first two seasons at the FBS level, the Bearkats could get roughed up in 2025. They’ll take on a UNLV team that has a shot to represent the Group of Five in the playoff, make the long trip to Hawaii, and will receive a massive payday when they take on in-state foe and the current favorites to win it all in Texas.

The RedHawks will take home over $2 million combined for their games against Wisconsin and Rutgers, which are both contests they could pull off the upset. They will also host UNLV who will be making the popular vacation trip from Las Vegas to Oxford, Ohio.

The Roadrunners will pocket $1.5 million for their in-state trip to Kyle Field to take on Texas A&M. Their other three matchups are far from pushovers, with Texas State as a top contender in the Sun Belt, Colorado State returning one of the top Group of Five quarterbacks in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, and a high-level FCS opponent in Incarnate Word with a record of 42-10 over the past four seasons.

10. East Texas A&M Lions

at SMU, at Florida State, at Grambling State, NC Central

Although they do not fall in the Group of Five category, East Texas A&M deserves recognition for having one of the most difficult starts to the 2025 season at any level of college football, with back-to-back road games at SMU and Florida State. The Lions are one of 31 FCS programs scheduled to face multiple FBS opponents in 2025.

