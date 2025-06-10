The 2025 college football bowl schedule was recently released, and with that came the devastating news that the Bahamas Bowl will once again not be played in the Bahamas. While that may not seem like much to fans, there’s probably no other bowl game that players get more excited for than one that includes a free trip to paradise.

Just like in 2023, Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau is unavailable, which means the game will once again be relocated. Two years ago it was moved to Charlotte, North Carolina as the Famous Toastery Bowl.

This year’s matchup, which will feature teams from the MAC and CUSA and would be the 11th edition of the bowl game, is yet to have a set date and location. This has sparked tons of online chatter of where the game should be played. With that in mind, I give you the 5 funniest locations where the Bahamas Bowl could be played this season.

Fargodome (Fargo, North Dakota)

There would be no worse trade-off in college football than swapping a December bowl game trip to the Bahamas for one to North Dakota. However, the Fargodome is one of the most underrated venues in college football and deserves the grand stage of a bowl game. It is also the perfect size for a lower tier bowl game like this one seating nearly 19,000. On top of that, there really is not much else to do in North Dakota, and the people of Fargo love some college football, so I am sure it would draw a good crowd.

Alaska

Why not make history and make this season's Bahamas Bowl the first ever Division 1 football game played in Alaska? With zero college football teams, Alaska is the only state in the US lacking that feat. The game could even serve as homage to the former Ice Bowl that took place, before Alaska officially became a state, between the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a team from Ladd Air Force Base from 1948-1952. Venue choices would be limited and Anchorage Football Stadium is the largest in the state, but if we're looking for funny, look no further than Barrow High School's field that has gone viral for its location right next to the Arctic Ocean.

Stadium of the Night🌚



Barrow High School Football

🏟️Cathy Parker Field

✅ Capacity: sideline bleachers

📍 Utqiaġvik, Alaska pic.twitter.com/j3AIisS7ma — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 8, 2023

Kibbie Dome (Moscow, Idaho)

Best FCS Stadium: Final4️⃣Profile



Kibbie Dome



📍 Moscow, ID

🏠 Idaho

🕰️ Opened in 1971

🪑 15,250 seats



• Originally Idaho Stadium (roof added in 1975)

• Record crowd: 19,878 vs Boise State (1989)

• Named most unique CFB venue by ESPN (2021)

• 2,610 foot elevation pic.twitter.com/nIj9B3I6TQ — College Football Campus Tour (@cfbcampustour) April 25, 2025

The weirdest college football stadium in America would be a hilariously perfect fit for the weirdest bowl game. What was once an outdoor venue became an indoor facility in 1975 when the arched roof was added to give the stadium its unique figure that looks more like a plane hangar than a football stadium. The hanging field goal posts with the walls directly behind the endzones would surely have some questioning if they are watching a legit football game.

While it’s not large in capacity, the venue is known for being surprisingly loud, which would add some much-needed juice to the Bahamas Bowl atmosphere. If the Kibbie Dome were to somehow host, the game should have to keep its name because nothing says Group of Five college football quite like the Bahamas Bowl from Moscow, Idaho.

Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium (Nassau, The Bahamas)

Bowl games are no stranger to being played in baseball stadiums with the Fenway Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and Rate Bowl. I am sure this move would have already been made if it was possible, but it would be funny if the Bahamas Bowl ultimately ended up moving right across the street to one of the only other stadiums in Nassau.

Aircraft Carrier

Everyone remembers Carrier Classic college basketball games played on aircraft carriers, where teams struggled to even score 60 points as they attempted to shoot at an outdoor venue. But football is an outdoor sport, so there would be no problem there, plus it opens the door to a wide range of possible locations. Jokes aside, getting a full 100-yard football field with room for two teams and fans on an aircraft carrier is likely impossible, but it is still cool to think about.

