The Washington Huskies may have college football's best-kept secret

The Washington Huskies have seen quite the turnaround after falling to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 National Championship. The anticipated rebuild took a new direction after former head coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama. However, the arrival of Jedd Fisch brought a hidden gem.

Michael Penix Jr. was the face of Washington football before heading to the NFL. Along with Penix, the Huskies lost immense talent, and the team was geared for a total rebuild. From 14-1 to 6-7, the subpar coolness surrounding the Husky atmosphere left a sense of lost hope. Although there might be one man who can rekindle the past success and ignite a new spark of triumph.

The vast changes in Washington have called for a new era behind center. Last season, the Huskies rolled out Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers as the starting quarterback. In his transition from the SEC to the reshaped Big Ten, Rogers experienced his share of struggles. That called for the rookie to eventually step in.

Demond Williams Jr. saw the field for the first time in the 2024 Huskies’ season-opener against Weber State, where he completed 3-5 passes for 28 yards and rushed for 17 yards. Nothing too exciting…

Williams ended up seeing the field in every game during the 2024 season. It wasn’t until Washington’s eleventh game against UCLA that he became the full-time starter. The evident quarterback dilemma led Jedd Fisch to bench the veteran Will Rogers in favor of the youthful energy that Demond Williams possessed. Williams helped lead Washington to a victory in the second half against the Bruins, where he completed 7-8 passes for 67 yards. From there, the potential was on display.

In his next game against No. 1 Oregon, Williams completed 17-20 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown. But it wasn’t until Washington’s bowl game that Williams gave a glimpse into what he could become.

As massive underdogs against Louisville, the Huskies took a 6-6 record to the Sun Bowl, where Williams would get his final chance to shine and prove his starting caliber. Williams did more than prove his worth, he provided Husky fans with the ensuring notion of prosperity needed to get over the hump. After trailing 35-21, Williams led the Huskies all the way back, where the difference was a failed two-point conversion. Washington lost 35-34, but the stats spoke for themselves.

After throwing an early pick-six, Demond Williams went on to complete 26/32 passes for 374 yards and 4 touchdowns. It was far and away his best performance, and best of all, it was showcased to the world. Yet, people are still unaware of Williams’ potential. So, what makes him such an intriguing talent?

When it comes to Williams, his unwavering confidence shines through the luminous purple and gold jersey. For starters, the transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten was a tall task, to say the least. Washington saw the opposing depth and talent that Big Ten teams held, subsequently, they fell defeated. This is a star power conference, and the only counter to star power is star power. Luckily, the Huskies have a guy who isn’t afraid to step up and challenge a proven vet head-on.

Rogers was a very solid quarterback. In his time at Mississippi State, Rogers started all four years, playing a total of 43 games and passing for over 1,300 yards as well as 94 touchdowns. This was the challenge Williams had to face as a true freshman, but there wasn’t much fear, and his turn came sooner rather than later. His mental capacity is telling for a kid who is 19 years old.

The on-field tangibles are even more pleasing when you see what Williams brings to the table. Truly, he is a sound, dual-threat quarterback, which fits seamlessly into Jedd Fisch’s system. Washington has had solid quarterback play the past couple of seasons, but the glaring weak point comes in the rushing attack. When the play breaks down, what happens? For Will Rogers and Michael Penix, there wasn’t much of a rushing threat. That flaw can seriously come back to haunt you. In 2024, Washington allowed 39 sacks, which accounted for 240 lost yards. In fact, on 34 rush attempts, Will Rogers tallied -79 yards – yeah, not too good.

It was reported that Demond Williams runs a 4.4-forty, which would make him one of the fastest quarterbacks in the nation. This is a luxury Washington has not seen in a hot minute. Along with the legs, Williams has shown his ability to be pinpoint accurate as he has ranked up very high completion percentages.

Are we talking about a Heisman candidate? No. And frankly, Williams has lots of room for progression as Washington seeks to earn relevance in the Big Ten. But this sleeper has quietly been dominating in the shadows. As a former four-star recruit, Williams decided to follow his coach to Seattle, and his opportunity is now upon the horizon. The question now stands: where can Demond Williams Jr. take the Washington Huskies in 2025?