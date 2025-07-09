January 9, 2025, No. 4 Penn State clashed with No. 5 Notre Dame in the CFP Semifinal. Notre Dame emerged victorious in what would set the stage for an intense off-field duel. The Orange Bowl renewed a longstanding rivalry between two blue-blood programs. However, off the field, that rivalry is only now beginning.

Penn State and Notre Dame are two of the game’s most traditional and storied teams. Dating back to 1913, this rivalry has produced some of the most passionate competitions. Yet, in 2025, that spark of entertainment is just coming back.

Certainly, the drama-filled Orange Bowl encapsulated what used to be an outstanding rivalry. But now, that spectacle has carried over into a different side of the game: the recruiting trail.

There seems to be a trend. Almost always, both Notre Dame and Penn State are considered top landing spots for highly-regarded recruits. This year, especially, Notre Dame has made some flashy headlines along the recruiting trail.

There was once a saying, used by James Franklin himself, “The best in Pennsylvania, stay in Pennsylvania.” That phrase typically applies when it comes to East Coast and in-state recruiting. However, those tides are turning, and many top recruits have decided to ply their wares elsewhere.

When it comes to the recruiting trail, something must set you apart. For both Notre Dame and Penn State, the logo says enough. There’s just a firm, sacrosanct principle that the best of the best go to the “best of the best.” And the stats can back that. Over the past five years, Notre Dame and PSU have each had top-20 recruiting classes in America. That level of consistency has largely to do with the success that tag along with the tradition.

This year, Notre Dame has shown the importance of winning, especially against rival opponents. James Franklin has set the standard for in-state recruiting. But Marcus Freeman has repelled that standard with an even greater pitch.

The 2026 recruiting class largely backs Notre Dame’s success over Penn State. And it starts with the damage being done in Pennsylvania. The biggest and most telling commitment came on June 20, when 4-star defensive back Joey O’Brien committed to Notre Dame over Penn State.

From LaSalle College High School, in Pennsylvania, O’Brien was linked to Penn State on several occasions as the Nittany Lions had been recruiting him since 2024. However, Marcus Freeman’s appeal was far too good for the 6-3, 185, stud to pass on.

But what came with this commitment was a ripple effect. Shortly after, another 4-star defensive back, Khary Adams, from Maryland, committed with O’Brien. Adams, too, was heavily linked to Penn State, having visited the school six times before coming to South Bend.

This goes without mentioning a pair of 4-star offensive line commits in Tyler Merrill and Grayson McKeogh. Merill had committed in January; however, McKeogh committed within the same time frame as O’Brien and was recruited from the same high school. Both these players bolstered Notre Dame’s recruiting presence in PA.

Penn State hasn’t lost the state of Pennsylvania, as Franklin has won commitments. Messiah Mickens, a 4-star running back, stayed with Penn State despite rumors of an overture after ex-PSU coach Ja’Juan Seider had tried to link up in South Bend.

Oh yeah, Notre Dame hired a destined, great recruiter, PSU coach as well…

Ultimately, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have caused quite the raucous for James Franklin and Penn State. First, the win on the field, then the hiring of Coach Seider, and now a very solid recruiting class from the east region and PA areas.

Franklin and Penn State have held authority over recruits in Pennsylvania for years, but that reign might be coming to an end. It's clear Penn State’s targets are now catching the eye of Notre Dame. Flipping of the commitment is becoming all too familiar, and it’s clear the war has only just begun.

