This SEC quarterback will win the Heisman Trophy in 2025

Watch for South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025. Although way too early to predict, I could not help myself. Sellers’ numbers in the second half of the season in 2024 were staggering, capping it off by leading the Gamecocks down the field in enemy territory against the rival Clemson Tigers.

With only a few minutes to play, Sellers took over the game scoring a 20-yard touchdown run to seal the win for the Gamecocks 17-14.

As a whole, Sellers’ season, as well as that of the Gamecocks got off to a slow start with the redshirt freshman quarterback throwing for only 555 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first four games. In his final seven games however, Sellers’ season took off as he threw for 1,719 yards, 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Sellers also showed his dual-threat ability running for 655 yards and another seven touchdowns this season.

Sellers’ improved play allowed the Gamecocks to win six of their last seven games, with the only loss coming to Alabama in Tuscaloosa 27-25. Head coach Shane Beamer was in his fourth season with the Gamecocks who went 5-7 in 2023 and were not really seen as a big threat in 2024. Well, with the help of Sellers, South Carolina was able to change that narrative quickly.

One of the keys for Beamer as we see with many coaches was apparently just having enough time to get the right guys in place, develop them and gain them experience. And Sellers is a prime example. As part of the 2023 recruiting class, Sellers ranked as a four-star prospect according to On3 and the 11th quarterback overall.

South Carolina Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was slept on

Few many remember however and it is worth calling out that Sellers was not looked at as one of the elite quarterbacks in the SEC from the 2023 recruiting class. That hype went to former Oklahoma (current Auburn Tigers) quarterback Jackson Arnold and Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Like Sellers, Arnold and Iamaleava spent the majority of their season on the bench in 2023 as well, but were more highly rated out of high school, so Sellers took a back seat as far as the national conversation went.

Arnold threw for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns this season as the Sooners finished the regular season 6-6. Iamaleava helped lead the Vols to the College Football Playoffs and had a solid season like Sellers. The fact that Sellers was not even mentioned as a quarterback to look at heading into the 2024 season however should not go without notice.

LaNorris Sellers draws comparisons to SEC Legends

I say that to say, be on notice moving forward. Beyond the numbers, Sellers seems to have a Tim Tebow, Cam Newton-like ability to put the team on his back and take over a game when he needs to. That was no more evident than the game against Clemson in Death Valley. With the apparent ice that runs through his veins, expect Sellers to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025 helping guide the Gamecocks to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance.