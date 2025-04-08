Top 10 non-power conference college football stadiums

We are in the deep depths of the college football offseason, so let's talk stadiums. Everyone knows the big and historic venues of the sport, but I would like to give attention to the forgotten or the hidden gems of the college football world.

Here are my top 10 non-power conference college football football stadiums.

Stadium of the Night 🌚



🏟️ DATCU Stadium (Apogee Stadium)

✅ Capacity: 30,850

📍Denton, Texas



Home of North Texas

This one is newer and I think it looks really nice for a smaller school stadium. It looks small but can hold over 30,000. What did it for me was the end zone bleachers in the shape of eagle wings resembling their mascot.

Stadium of the Morning 🥞



🏟️ Center Parc Stadium

✅ Capacity: 24,333

📍 Atlanta, Georgia 🍑 pic.twitter.com/yVh3D62N7P — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 21, 2024

Georgia State does play in a baseball stadium, but it was fully transformed to accommodate football in 2017. Compared to how other football fields look when played in a baseball stadium, I think this one is incredible. The stands are right on the field and a jumbotron in the corner, instead of behind the end zone, is a nice touch. Fun fact: this stadium was originally built in 1996 as Centennial Olympic Stadium and hosted track and field along with the opening and closing ceremonies for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Stadium of the Morning🥞



🏟️: Glass Bowl

📍: Toledo, Ohio

✅: Capacity 26,038



Home of @ToledoFB



Last 3 photos by @cfbcampustour pic.twitter.com/S4hkrHDmY5 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) March 20, 2025

I am always a fan of a bowl layout and few things scream Maction more than the Glass Bowl. Some MAC stadiums seem almost too big, but this one is just the right size in my mind. The outside also has some notable features as well including stonework that has remained through several renovations and a rocket pointed at rival school Bowling Green State University.

Fireworks shoots after the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers score during the second half of a football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Brooks Stadium on November 07, 2024 in Conway, South Carolina. | David Jensen/GettyImages

Everyone knows the teal turf field which is enough to earn a spot on this list. On top of that I really like how compact it is and the size. With the recent announcement of free concessions, we could be seeing some large crowds and incredible environments at Coastal Carolina this upcoming season.

A general view of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium during a game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers on September 18, 2021 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated Mississippi State 31-29. | Joe Murphy/GettyImages

I love the shape of this stadium with the curvature making it so that there is not a bad seat in the house. The stands are also very close to the field which is one of my favorite features in a stadium. The venue is currently undergoing a $220 million renovation that will improve fan experience but decrease the stadium's capacity.

It’s a ‘White Out’ tonight in Harrisonburg‼️



🏟️ Bridgeforth Stadium

🏠 @JMUFootball

🆚 Coastal Carolina#GoDukes 👑 pic.twitter.com/Xx0XLZDUq0 — College Football Campus Tour (@cfbcampustour) October 10, 2024

Despite just recently becoming an FCS program, JMU has a very good looking and perfectly sized stadium. The visitors' side is a bit underwhelming, but the half horse shoe design is very unique and an upper deck is rare for a school at this level. With a capacity just under 25,000 the stadium usually fills up which makes for a great environment as well.

The North Dakota State Bison offense start a drive in the second half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at FARGODOME on November 19, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. | Sean Arbaut/GettyImages

I had to show some attention to FCS and I can speak from first hand experience and say that the Fargodome is an all-around top tier college football experience venue. It may be small with a capacity of 19,000 but it will always be packed full and loud. On top of having a great stadium, the Bison are arguably the best program in FCS and I would love to see them host an FBS opponent in the dome.

Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium is a classic and is one of the oldest in all of college football as it originally opened in 1924. It sits right on a body of water with the Lusk Reservoir which is very unique and makes for a fantastic view from the homeside bleachers. Renovations that include construction of bleachers dedicated to seating for the Corps of Cadets began last year and are scheduled to finish in 2026.

Sun Bowl

This is one of the older venues on this list as it opened in 1963. Other than the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, this stadium does not get much attention or air time which is a real shame. The scenery is breathtaking with the El Paso mountains around it, and the views during the bowl game have become a staple of college football. I would love to see an afternoon game in this horseshoe bowl layout with the sun setting behind the mountains.

Stadium of the Night 🌚



🏟️ Kidd Brewer Stadium

✔️ Capacity 30,000

📍 Boone, North Carolina



Home of @AppState_FB pic.twitter.com/yIVuLZwvu1 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 17, 2025

This is the perfect stadium for Appalachian State and is one of the most scenic in all of college football as it sits deep in the mountains of Boone North Carolina. The views are breathtaking and the stadium itself holds its own. The bleachers are large and I love the grass hill seating area in the end zone. On top of looking good, the fans help add to its lure as they have averaged just under 35,000 in attendance the past two seasons.