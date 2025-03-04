Top 10 Tailgating Schools in College Football

Barbeque. Beer. Ball.



There's truly nothing in the sporting world that compares to the festivities that take place on college campuses in the hours leading up to a game.



But not all tailgates are created equal.



Join me as we visit the top 10 tailgating schools in America:

10. Virginia Tech

Michael Shroyer/GettyImages

Blacksburg knows how to party.



A sea of tents through Hokie Village are set up often days in advance, in effort to get the best view of the traditional Hokie Walk. Additionally the massive congregation of students around Center Street is something to behold.

9. University of Washington

Steph Chambers/GettyImages

The lone west coast representative on this list, UW brings it on gamedays. There's just something about being on the water in the PNW that is tough to match.

8. University of Kentucky

John Sommers II/GettyImages

Lexington, Kentucky offers one of the premier food scenes in the world of tailgating. Every where you turn, there's barbeque. And bourbon.



UK may get overshadowed by their conference counterparts further to the south, but make no mistake: the tailgating scene in Lexington rocks.

7. University of Tennessee

Donald Page/GettyImages

Win or lose, rain or shine, top 10 opponent or home opener against East Tennessee, it makes no difference. Raucous Vol fans dressed head to toe in Orange will be partying outside of Neyland.



Bring in a top-ranked Bama team, and the scene in Knoxville is truly one to behold.

6. Clemson University

Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

You can feel the southern hospitality the second you step on Clemson's campus. That is, unless it's late November and you're wearing a 'Go Cocks' shirt.



The northwestern portion of South Carolina has undoubtedly one of the top barbeque scenes in America, and that is no more evident than on a Saturday in Clemson.

5. University of Florida

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators like to party, and that party starts early. It's not uncommon for tailgates to be in full flow by 8am in Gainesville.



If you can't already tell, food plays a big role in these rankings. The variety of smoked meats found in Gainesville on any given Saturday is largely why the University of Florida cracks the top 5 of this list.

4. West Virginia University

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

It's always a party in Morgantown, just ask Pat McAfee. If this was a list of most rowdy fanbases, the 'Neers would be at the top.



On a Saturday in the fall, the parking lots north of Milan Puskar Stadium are converted into a sea of tents.



I've learned from personal experience that the folks in Morgantown do not always offer away fans a warm welcome, so use this as your official warning if you are planning a visit.

3. Louisiana State University

Stacy Revere/GettyImages

The combination of smells from cajun cuisine to traditional southern barbeque alone makes LSU a top-5 tailgating experience. Combine that with a rabid fanbase and an often multi-day party ahead of big time games, and you get an inarguably elite tailgating experience.

2. University of Mississippi

Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages

The Grove in Oxford is truly one of a kind, and needs to be experienced by every college football fan in the country. The tradition speaks for itself, and is why Ole Miss is easily towards the top of just about every tailgating list you can find.

1. University of Wisconsin

Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most underrated tailgating experience in the nation is also the best.



Time and time again, Madison delivers. It's no coincidence that 41 of the 50 'drunkest counties in the USA' can be found in the state of Wisconsin. If you're looking for a party, the University of Wisconsin is your place.