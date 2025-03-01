Top former college football stars on UFL rosters for 2025 season

Not every football player gets an easy path to the big stage of professional football in the NFL once their college playing days are over. The United Football League (UFL) is set to begin their second season in late March as a merger of the USFL and XFL.

This spring league gives players a chance to play football at a professional level, make money while doing so, and get valuable game film in hopes of getting a shot in the NFL. Training camp rosters, which contain 75 players but will be cut down to 50 for the regular season, have been released for each of the eight teams for the 2025 season.

Let’s take a look at some familiar faces who will be playing in the upcoming UFL season that you may recognize from their days of playing college football.

Corral is returning for his second season in the UFL and still has high hopes of finding a steady spot on an NFL roster after making a recent appearance at the league's combine. The former Ole Miss QB threw for over 8,000 yards in his college career and it is impossible to forget the must -watch duo of Lane Kiffin and Corral that was in Oxford.

Duggan is one of the biggest names currently on a UFL roster and will look to show what he did in college can translate to the professional level. Duggan's 2022 campaign will forever be remembered when began the season as back-up, ended up the starter due to injury, and would go on to lead TCU to a national championship appearance while also winning several awards and honors including the Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, and Big 12 Athlete of the Year.

Blankenship, also known as Hot Rod, became a college football legend for his clutch kicking and unique rec specs during his time at Georgia. As a college kicker he went a perfect 200 for 200 on extra point attempts and won the Lou Groza Award as a senior. Largely due to injury, things fell apart for Rod in his second year in the NFL, but he will now get a chance to show that he can still kick a football.

Arnette was a stud in college which even got him selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Off the field issues led to a quick exit from the league and ultimately a spot with the Roughnecks in 2025. The former Buckeye appears to have turned his life around and can hopefully get back to his old self on the field in the UFL.

Bowden had a very memorable final year at Kentucky when he ended up changing positions midseason and performing very well. Not only did he change positions, but he moved to quarterback after the Wildcats top two QB’s suffered injuries. As you would expect Bowden rarely threw the ball, only totaling 403 passing yards, but went on an absolute tear with his legs. He ended up rushing for 1,468 yards while leading Kentucky to a 5-2 record with him as the signal caller. He also wasn’t bad at his primary position of receiver where he earned second team All-SEC as a sophomore and would ultimately get drafted in the third round as.

Williams is another guy who was very good in college, did not pan out after getting drafted high into the NFL, and is now looking to bounce back. At LSU Greedy led the SEC in interceptions as a freshman and was a consensus All-American his final season.

Brown spent time in college as a starter with both Boston College and Oregon but his most memorable year came in 2021. That season he accounted for 3,647 yards and 27 touchdowns as well as being part of a massive Ducks victory at Ohio State. He did get one NFL start with the Ravens, but has spent most of the past three years bouncing around different teams practice squads.

Willekes was a force to be reckoned with off the edge at MSU. He was a two-time First team All-Big Ten member and won the conference's Defensive Lineman of the Year award as a junior when he racked up 21 TFL’s and 8.5 sacks. Prior to joining the UFL last year, Willekes spent time with the Minnesota Vikings where he played in six games.

The former Michigan State Spartan and NIU Huskie will be joining the league after going undrafted and getting cut before the NFL season last year. If you are a big fan of college football, you surely know Lombardi’s name from his days of playing weeknight football and being a MACtion legend.

While Mond did not lead Texas A&M to much overall success, he did put up some impressive stats. Over his four seasons he threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns. His most memorable moment came in 2018 in one of the greatest college football games of all-time when Mond led the Aggies to a 7-OT victory over LSU.