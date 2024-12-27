Trending: Fan pressure mounts to fire Oklahoma coach Brent Venables

Things are not going well for the Oklahoma Sooners, and Brent Venables' seat is getting hotter by the minute.

In his third season as the head coach of the Oklahoma football program, Venables led the Sooners to a lackluster 6-6 regular season, which included a 2-6 finish in the program's first year in the SEC. While rival Texas made it to the SEC Championship game and has since advanced to the second-round of the College Football Playoff, Sooners fans are stuck watching their team compete in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy.

While it's certainly a special bowl game because of its meaning and the honor of playing against Navy, let's be real in saying that's still not the standard set for what folks in Norman are expecting.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, Venables' Oklahoma team went cold and allowed the Midshipmen to score 21 unanswered. In the middle of that disappointment, hundreds of Oklahoma fans took their shot at Venables.

Brent Venables has to get fired — Joe C (@TheManJoe_C) December 27, 2024

The team has QUIT on Brent Venables. They have to move on. — x0rSoonerBornr0x (@jabber_joe) December 27, 2024

3/4 of Brent Venables team transferred 🤣 — Bruce Harper (@PH1LLy_Phan) December 27, 2024

Brent Venables YOU are on the hot seat 🔥🔥🔥#WaterIsWet — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) December 27, 2024

If this is what Brent Venables hired for OC, he's getting fired. No creativity, no adjustments — Josh Campbell (@CampbellJD) December 27, 2024

It feels as if the floodgates have opened in regards to mounting pressure against Venables and the Oklahoma football program. His offensive coordinator hire of Ben Arbuckle certainly didn't make Sooner fans feel any better about the direction of the program heading into 2025. In addition, a bevy of transfers — one of the highest in the country — has hurt Oklahoma in any potential development that might come this offseason.

There has been no indication from Oklahoma administration that Venables is going to be fired, but it feels as if he could be hanging on by a thread. His three seasons in Norman have been anything but impressive, and it's unclear how much more time they are going to give him.

We don't believe that Oklahoma will fire Venables this offseason — especially with a hefty $44 million buyout — but you've got to believe that those conversations are going to be had in 2025, especially if things don't turn around.

Is there a potential win for both parties if they want to move on? We have one in mind. Still, right now, it would stand to reason that it's a longshot anyone else is the head coach in Norman next year besides Brent Venables.

