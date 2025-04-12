Updates given on the rumors linking Nico Iamaleava and Oregon

There’s no shortage of drama in Knoxville right now, and all eyes are on Nico Iamaleava.

The former 5-star quarterback and face of the Tennessee football program is suddenly at the center of transfer speculation. After skipping a spring practice and reportedly negotiating a new NIL deal to stay with the Vols, things have quickly escalated with new reports coming in.

Now, the story has taken an unexpected turn with Oregon’s name being thrown into the mix. A new report indicates that Ducks head coach Dan Lanning may have given Tennessee a heads-up that Nico—or, more specifically, his camp—had reached out to explore opportunities outside of Rocky Top. It’s still a rumor, but it’s making waves online and stirring up even more questions about Iamaleava’s future.

Let’s be clear: nothing’s been officially confirmed. According to folks close to the Tennessee program, Lanning reportedly contacted Josh Heupel to let him know Iamaleava’s name had come up in conversations involving Oregon. Whether that’s true or not, it’s got fans talking and insiders scrambling for answers.

If Lanning did reach out, it wouldn’t necessarily be because he wanted Iamaleava in Eugene. Some believe the motive might have been more strategic—keeping Nico out of the hands of a potential Big Ten rival like USC or Ohio State.

Iamaleava had a solid 2024 campaign. He threw for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions, plus another 358 yards and three scores on the ground. He led Tennessee to a 10-3 record and into the College Football Playoff—though that run ended with a tough 42-17 loss to Ohio State. But, we wouldn't call him elite. Iamaleava is likely one of the top-10 to top-15 starting quarterbacks in the country, but he still has to develop.

Tennessee fans are understandably frustrated, and it will be interesting to see how this all unfolds between now and April 16 when the Spring Portal Window opens.

