Urban Meyer finally gives Michigan fans something they can agree with

It’s not every day you see Urban Meyer and Michigan fans on the same page.

In fact, it’s been a running joke for years that the former Ohio State head coach couldn’t even say “Michigan” without rolling his eyes or going full “That Team Up North” mode. But credit where it’s due—Meyer has finally said something that even the most die-hard Wolverines fans are nodding their heads to.

During an episode of The Triple Option podcast, Meyer was reflecting on the last two national champions—Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024—and what made those teams tick. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t just talent or scheme. It was the locker room. Specifically, it was the fact that both squads were stacked with veteran players who weren’t afraid to take control.

“What I’ve witnessed the Wolverines and Buckeyes do the last two years — you’ve got grown *** men in that locker room,” Meyer said. “My best teams were when I had men, not boys, in the locker room. You look at the Wolverines and Buckeyes, all those kids came back. It’s not 17, 18. You’ve got 21-year-old dudes who have been through the war… My best teams were the same way… Guys who didn’t put up with ***. The locker room was the locker room because they were grown men.”

Yep, Urban Meyer just openly praised Michigan’s culture. Let that one sink in.

For years, Michigan fans have heard every jab possible from Meyer and Buckeye Nation, but here's something just about everyone can agree upon, though it still may not be consensus.

Jim Harbaugh made sure his key guys came back for one more ride. So did Ryan Day. That’s why both programs hoisted trophies. It wasn’t rocket science, it was retention. And Meyer knows exactly how valuable that is because his best Ohio State teams—think 2014—had that same vibe.

Interestingly enough, Meyer also gave a nod to Penn State, suggesting James Franklin is trying to copy the formula. After all, the Nittany Lions made the Playoff last year and are keeping their veteran stars in house for 2025. Could they be next in line? Time will tell.

